UN considers Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks on Africa racist – Spokesman

The Office of UN Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s reported remarks that immigrants were coming from “shithole countries” are racist.

On Thursday, media reported that Trump behind closed doors expressed displeasure over people migrating to the U.S. from “shithole countries.”

“If confirmed, these are shocking and shameful comments from the president of the U.S.

“I am sorry but there is no other word one can use, but racist.

“You can’t dismiss entire countries and continents as shit holes whose entire population is not white and therefore are not welcomed,” the UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told newsmen.

Colville said the issue was more than “vulgar language”, Colville said.

“It’s about opening the door to humanity’s worst side, about validating and encouraging racism and xenophobia that will potentially disrupt and destroy lives of many people.” (Sputnik/NAN)