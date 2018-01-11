Kaduna protest: Car crashes into police cordon

Vehicles involved in the accident caused by heavy security at scene of NLC protest in Kaduna.

A journalist working with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, in Kaduna on Thursday rammed into a group of security operatives deployed to curtail the ongoing protest by organised labour in Kaduna, injuring one police officer.

The journalist, Hajia Ummul Kairi, who was driving a Peugeot 307 lost control and ran into security officers who included soldiers and policemen, damaging a police car in the process.

The workers are protesting the proposed sack of over 21, 000 teachers, who recently failed a competency test set by the state government.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, despite serial protests and a court ruling, has insisted on carrying out the sack and has threatened to deal with any worker who takes part in the ongoing strike in the state.

The journalist said she was ‘confused’ when she approached the area where the security operatives were manning and as she tried negotiating a bend to enter into the NTA premises close to Labour House, where the protest emanated from, she ran into the security team.

She also hit another Peugeot 406 belonging to a Leadership Hausa reporter.

“They have towed my car and the police vehicle involved in the accident,” she said, visibly shaken.

The premises of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN and NTA Kaduna are located beside the Labour House, which is presently heavily guarded by armed security operatives.

Meanwhile, The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, has said the protesters would not be intimidated by the heavy security presence sent to curb their protest.

“Anybody who thinks we cannot come out for the protest has malaria, and that malaria must be treated today,” Mr. Wabba said while addressing members inside the Labour House.

Vehicles involved in the accident caused by heavy security at scene of NLC protest in Kaduna.
Vehicles involved in the accident caused by heavy security at scene of NLC protest in Kaduna.
Vehicles involved in the accident caused by heavy security at scene of NLC protest in Kaduna.

He said over 8,000 security personnel were drafted to intimidate and prevent the protest. Police said they deployed 8,000 office ERS to stop the protest.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • PolyGon2013

    The NLC President should go and borrow a leaf from Oshiomhole. He can also borrow a tree if the leaf is not big enough! Some workers from FG, to State to Local need to go. There are too many ghost and lazy workers. Money must be freed to develop the country, state and local areas. Kudos to El-Rufai on this one. Of course, I am not a fan of El-Rufai. However, if I see anything good, we must encourage it.

  • thusspokez

    She also hit another Peugeot 406 belonging to a Leadership Hausa reporter.

    What did they say about women drivers? She wasn’t even parking or doing a ‘three point turn’ !