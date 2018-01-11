Four Nigerians hospitalised, shops burnt in fresh South African attacks

South Africa on map

The Nigerian Community in South Africa says four members are in critical condition in the hospital while some shops have been burnt in renewed attacks by South Africans.

Paul Nwanedo, chairman, Nigerian Union, North West Province chapter told the News Agency of Nigeria on the telephone from Rustenburg that the attacks against Nigerians began on Sunday.

He said that taxi drivers in Rustenburg alleged that a Nigerian abducted and raped a 16-year-old South African girl and also alleged that Nigerians sold drugs to a local gang that attacked their members.

“This is absolutely untrue. We have investigated and found out that the allegations are false. The union is worried about the safety of our members in Rustenburg,” he said.

Mr. Nwanedo said that four Nigerians caught by the taxi drivers were beaten and are in critical condition in the hospital while some shops belonging to Nigerians had been torched.

“As I speak to you, we are afraid because the attacks have continued and our members are still in hiding.

“We have reported to the police and our national secretariat. We want the safety of lives and property of our people,” he said.

Adetola Olubajo, President of the union, said that the national secretariat had been informed about the incident at Rustenburg.

“Investigation by the union shows that no Nigerians abducted or raped a South African girl. Indeed, no Nigerian has been arrested for the offence and we are worried about the turn of events.

“The lives and property of our citizens in Rustenburg are in danger and there is an urgent need for intervention. We appeal to our mission and Federal government to intervene urgently and save the situation,” Mr. Olubajo said.

The spokesman of the police in Rustenburg, Sabata Mokgwabone, said the reason for the violent protest was unclear but confirmed that “the burnt houses are those occupied by foreign nationals,”

North West Provincial Commissioner of Police, Baile Motswenyane, called on the public to work with law enforcement officials.

“Those who are doing this must know that they are committing a crime and drastic action will be taken, including against our own members who are involved in criminal activities,” he said.

(NAN)

  • musa aliyu

    These ‘Nigerians’ don’t care for their safety, just like the Sahara -desert Mediterranean-crossing ones. They should wait for us to tell them to leave for their lives. Mtchewwwww!

  • Waandu

    Do they have killer herdsmen in South Africa?

  • Domingos

    When killer Vampire Buhari got to UN and was to make a speech he failed to use the opportunity to call world attention to Xenophobia against Nigerians in South Afric. That would have worked wonders. He failed to do that. Instead he looked far away to Asia – to the plight of the Rohinja Muslims in Myanmar whom he felt were victims and not Nigerians in South Africa or indigent Benue people of central Nigeria. It has no other name, it is called MUMUDITY.

  • Julius

    Our government need to do something about this. Enough of this barbaric acts of the South Africans..the people that Nigeria almost single-handedly liberated from apartheid.