Saraki orders Senate committee to suspend recess, probe Benue killings

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has ordered members of the Senate ad-hoc committee on security to immediately resume sitting to review the killings in Benue State.

Mr. Saraki ordered the committee to work through the weekend to ensure they have an interim report ready for the consideration of members next week.

This directive was made known through a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, on Wednesday.

Gunmen alleged to be Fulani herdsmen have since the new year attacked and killed at least 50 persons in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue. The victims include security operatives.

Mr. Saraki said the killings are clear indications that the security architecture in the country has inherent faults and needs to be refurbished.

The statement quoted him as saying, “I believe the sad situation in Benue State shows some fundamental faults in our security system. There is clear failure of intelligence gathering, analysis and response time. Our security agencies must be totally overhauled in terms of equipment, specialisation, funding, training and staffing.

“This is the reason why in November, the Senate set up a special committee led by Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, to work with security agencies and review the entire system with a view to identifying what is required in terms of laws, process, procedure, funding and other necessities for us to have a solid security system which can be pro-active in identifying potential threats, responding to them on time and preventing any breach.

“We are quite aware of the fact that security is the first and prime responsibility of any government. That is why since early last week I have directed the Lawan committee to take into consideration the sad developments in Benue and Rivers in their deliberations. Now, we cannot wait for the time they planned to conclude their recommendations. They must fast track their schedule.

“They must sit through the weekend and get an interim report ready for the Senate when we resume plenary on Tuesday. We must immediately support the executive in solving this problem. We cannot afford shedding of blood and we are already moving into the election year with the potential for the aggravation or escalation of these problems. We must decisively resolve the problem of needless bloodletting.”