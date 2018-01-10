Buhari appoints new heads for four tertiary hospitals

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has named four heads for major health institutions across Nigeria.

The president appointed Ajayi Adekunle as Chief Medical Director, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He appointed Henry Ugboma as Chief Medical Director, University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

He appointed T.O. Adebowale as Medical Director, Neuro-Psychiatric, Aro, Abeakuta, Ogun State and Achigbu Kinsley as Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State.

The appointments were disclosed in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The appointments of the new officials are for a term of four years from December 31, 2017.

The appointments of heads of these institution come months after a PREMIUM TIMES report showed that about 20 of Nigeria’s 52 tertiary health institutions have no CMDs. These institutions had been run by interim heads for between six months to two years, against the provision of the Acts that established them.

Out of these 20, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while in acting capacity as the president, had approved appointment of 14 heads for the tertiary health institutions. The four announced on Wednesday are also part of the 20.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, according to the statement, congratulated the new appointees and charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the president.