Buhari appoints substantive NIA DG

President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a substantive Director General for the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

The new Director General is Ahmed Abubakar, a retired career Foreign Service officer, who till his appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

Mr. Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

He also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.

Mr. Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.

He is also fluent in English and Arabic.

The appointment takes immediate effect

  • Jimi

    Buhari appears to be deaf to the accusations of tribalism and cronyism against him. What qualifies this guy to be the head of NIA, an intelligence agency when he has no intelligence training or experience? The thieving past head came from a different part of the country how come he could not find another person from that part of the country. I am all for appointing the best to government positions but what I have noticed is that when a position is vacated by a northerner another northerner is appointed to replace him or her but when a position is vacated by a southerner 50% of those positions are given to northerners. Can somebody help me understand the rules. I supported Buhari in 2015 and continue to think that with all his faults he remains a better option than Atiku. However, if somebody other than Atiku shows up Buhari runs the risk of losing my vote. It is becoming more and more difficult to defend his dumb decisions.

    • forestgee

      Look this man will be worse if given a second term….see what he’s doing when he still needs your vote and imagine what he’ll do if you let him in again, and will not need your vote!

    • systematic

      Do u think u will deseive nigerians with this kind of noise.Man shine ur eyes

    • Gary

      Dumb? His decisions are far from dumb. Sorry, but you were bamboozled into voting for a man whose agenda was not as advertised. Most people thought they were voting for an anti-corruption fighter with the image of an austere, frugal man of integrity. So they ignored his antecedents of parochial authoritarian temperament and sectarian bigotry. And worse, his real agenda to reassert Fulani domination of the politics and economy of Nigeria.
      Don’t feel bad, even Bola Tinubu, Wole Soyinka and others were sold a dummy. Posing in a Tuxedo and kissing babies did not change who Buhari really is.
      You will get another chance to make amends in 2019. Vote like your life and future depend on it. If in doubt, just ask the folks in Benue and Taraba States.

  • DAVID DOGO

    My very thought Jimmy. I was one of those who fought everyone on my way to a stand still antagonising my choice of this man but it appears, there can’t be any remedy. The president is bent on not helping this country. I regret voting this man, he is not a Nationalist and we will wait for 2019!