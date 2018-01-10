We train no militia, Benue Govt replies Nigerian Army

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

The Benue State Government has denied arming militia groups to defend the people against marauding herdsmen in the state.

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it arrested nine well-armed militia from Benue, alleged to be members of the state government sponsored security volunteers.

The suspects were arrested at Arufu, a boundary town between Taraba and Benue States by troops of 93 Battalion of the Nigerian Army stationed in Takum, Taraba State, a military intelligence source told PRNigeria.

The army official said further investigation revealed that more than 700 armed militia are being trained in a camp in Benue State.

“Five of the suspects were armed with AK-45 rifles fully loaded. During preliminary investigation the arrested armed gang claimed that the weapons were issued to them by one Aliyu Tashaku through an agent of government.

“The suspects also confirmed that they were 60 in number in their own camp located at Gbeyi, Benue State. However, further investigation revealed that they were more than 700 and well-armed at the camp where they were trained by selected ex-service men on a monthly allowance of N15,000.00 from their sponsors,” the source said.

The Commanding Officer of the 93 Battalion, Ibrahim Gambari, a lieutenant colonel in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, confirmed the incident. He, however, refused to give further details.

Reacting to the report, Terver Akase, media aide to the state governor, Samuel Ortom, said the government has never recruited armed militias since inception.

“We read a news report insinuating that some youth arrested by the military at Arufu, a town between Benue and Taraba States are armed militia sponsored by the Benue State Government to defend the territory of the State against invaders.

“We wish to state categorically that the Benue State Government under Governor Samuel Ortom has not recruited any militia group and armed them since the Governor assumed office.

“Governor Ortom is widely recognised for his disarmament policy which brought the amnesty programme leading to the recovery of about 700 arms and ammunition with over 800 youth laying down their weapons to embrace the programme across the State.

“It is also on record that the present administration inherited the State Civilian Joint Task Force from the previous government but later proscribed it.

“Following the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in Benue State last year, the Government set up Livestock Guards to help in implementation of the law. The Livestock Guards are not armed personnel. Their job is to ensure compliance with the regulation of ranches establishment and prohibition of open grazing of animals in the State.

“The Benue State Government believes in the use of conventional security agencies to protect the people. Even in the face of renewed killing of innocent people by herdsmen in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas, Governor Ortom did not let the people resort to self help. The Governor acted swiftly to get the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the deployment of more troops to troubled parts of the State.

“We reassure the people of Benue State and other Nigerians that the Government is committed to bringing the killings in the State to an end andrestoring peace to the affected areas.”

Dozens have been killed in the past one week in Benue State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The Governor of the State, Mr. Ortom, had accused the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a group of Fulani cattle breeders in the country, for the string of killings.

His comments come amidst reports of continuing unreported attacks in the state.

On Monday, two policemen were killed by herdsmen who had earlier exchanged gunfire with the police, Mr. Ortom said.

President Buhari, also a Fulani, who has faced criticisms for his handling of previous attacks, has appeared more forceful in the past week, mandating heads of security agencies to curtail the violence and directing the police Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue.

    Shame on the Nigeria Army who have not been able to arrest any invading Fulani headsmen but is able to arrest security volunteers trained to defend the common people claimed they were well armed. It’s now getting clearer who the sponsors of these killer merchants are.

      So sad that those protecting themselves are now being arrested but not the perpetrators – What are we turning into in this country? I’m a Northerner but condemn any killing of anyone.

        Corruption and incompetence of leaders will killing naija.

    Politics of blood letting, there is God.

    What is wrong in their arming themselves to defend themselves. Its an inalienable right which the failed government of Nigerian state can not stop.

    The truth of the matter is that there’s more to this than we see on the pages of newspapers. This incessant attacks on defenseless people at odd hours is a show of cowardice….plus its used to intimidate their enemies or put fear in them……if its politics its suppose to show that the governor is incapable of securing lives and properties of its citizens. This will include his political enemies and oppositions. For someone to take another’s life can be because of hatred for the person or being well paid to do it. No one or group does it for fun. Now its entirely the decision of the state govt to secure lives and properties of its citizens and whereby he can not he has failed in his responsibilities. The people of Benue have also left their responsibilities of ensuring their own security and put it in the hands of others. Strangers dont come to a place and do this type of thing and go away freely….NO! Someone among them is aiding them and allowing these things to happen. It is my opinion that if you dont know the terrain of Benue, or particularly the environment where the killings took place, you cant go there and execute without help from someone inside who knows the place in and out very well to know the escape route and how to blend in and attack soft targets.

    If the govt can not protect you, simply protect yourself, communities can unite and form a common front against these menace and capture one person so he reveals who is behind this once and for all.

    The saddest part is that President Buhari ordered the military and police to protect the Fulani terrorist herdsmen killers. What would a National leader have done in the face of beheadings of children women and men by Fulani terrorist herdsmen killers?
    President Buhari should’ve ordered the arrest of the Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association that warned and claimed responsibility for the massacre.
    Instead we’re watching this display of insanity. What’s wrong with state training law enforcement officer to protect the citizens that our Nepotistic Sectonalistic and corrupt President has failed to protect.
    Nigerian Military and Police are expected to bring the killers to book.
    President Buhari should be ashamed of himself.

    Una see Buhari, the victims are now the accused. The worthless army are arresting people except herdsmen (The killers). This is the Nigeria we live. a tickling time bomb