A National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member has been shot dead in Akwa Ibom State, the police have said.

A statement issued on Monday by the police in the state said the Corps member was shot on Sunday in Eket by unknown assailants who were on a motorcycle.

The statement, signed by the police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said the late Corps member was “hanging out” at Akanimo Street with other Corp members whom he went visiting when he was shot.

The police didn’t give the victim’s name but said he was 27 years old and was serving at a public school at Nung Obong in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, has deployed a special force from the State Criminal Investigation Department to Eket to investigate the killing.

The police chief, who is said to have visited the crime scene, assured the NYSC in the state that those behind the killing would be apprehended and brought to justice.