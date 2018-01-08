Board Appointments: You can’t blame Presidency alone, PDP tells Oyegun

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party has derided the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, for absolving the ruling party of blame for the controversial appointments into the boards of federal agencies.

The list released by the federal government was criticised for containing the names of six dead Nigerians and repeating the names of others.

The APC national chairman while addressing journalists in Abuja on December 6, 2017, said the party was not involved in the final stages of the appointment.

But in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Monday, the PDP said Mr. Oyegun’s excuse confirmed the opposition party’s position that APC and the federal government are disorganised and ill-equipped to govern.

It said Mr. Oyegun’s case was that of a leader who has no answer for the incompetence and misrule of his party.

According to the opposition party, Mr. Oyegun’s reaction further exposed the confusion in the APC government and the reason all sectors of the nation’s economy are in allegedly a shambles under the APC government.

“Is it not ridiculous, cowardly and a clear show of disorganization in the government for the APC National Chairman to try to exonerate his party from the failures and incompetence of a government which the party formed?

“Chief Oyegun’s comments amount to a vote of no confidence on the Presidency, but there is no way he can exonerate the APC, which he leads, from the failures of its own government.

“The APC Chairman must therefore shed his penchant for excuses and address burning issues of misrule of the APC Government.

“We challenge the APC National Chairman to address the issue of collapsing economy with its attendant eight million job losses and countless business closures, which have caused hardship on families across the country, all due to bad policies and incompetence of the APC Government.

“Nigerians are still waiting for the APC National Chairman to address the issue of the biting fuel crisis also caused by the inept APC government.

“What has Chief Oyegun to say about the now exposed corruption in the APC-led Federal Government, including sharp practices in hidden oil subsidy payouts, illegal lifting of crude worth trillions of naira to service APC interests and the unabated depletion of Nigeria’s foreign financial instruments by his party’s government?

“Nigerians are still waiting for the APC National Chairman to address the issue of aloofness and insensitivity of the APC Federal Government to the incessant killings of Nigerians in many parts of country by marauders, in addition to exposed diversion of funds meant for the insurgency related matters by APC interests.

“The nation is also waiting for the APC national chairman to come up with explanations on the failure of his government to fulfill its campaign promises and why the fight against corruption has been lopsided with APC members who were publicly indicted of corruption now openly enjoying government cover.”

“Instead of facing these issues agitating the minds of Nigerians, the APC National Chairman is busy passing the buck while also attempting, just like the Presidency, to claim credit for projects initiated and executed by the PDP.”

“Our advice to the APC therefore is that they should spare Nigerians their excuses. They should also spare us their lies and fake promises as the citizens will never allow themselves to be deceived again as was the case in 2015.”