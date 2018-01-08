NNPC restores gas pipeline that caused nationwide blackout

A girl walks on a gas pipeline running through Okrika community near Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt December 4, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps - or when a spill blights their landscape. Picture taken December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye (NIGERIA - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT ENERGY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 06 OF 29 FOR PACKAGE 'LIFE IN THE NIGER DELTA' SEARCH 'AKINTUNDE DELTA'

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Monday said the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELP), which got burnt by a fire, had been restored.

A statement in Abuja by the NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said that gas supply to customers on the line, including power generating companies, had resumed.

A section of the ELP at Abakila in Ondo State blew up in flames on January 2, due to bush fire.

The incident affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos states with subsequent shutdown of a number of power plants.

”With the restoration of the ELP and resumption of gas supply, the affected power plants, with a combined generating capacity of 1,143MW, would resume power generation.

”The plants include Egbin in Lagos State; Olorunshogo Power Plant, PEL Olorunshogo and Paras Power Plant in Ogun and Omotosho Plant in Ondo State.

”The 36-inch Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) is a natural gas pipeline built in 1989 to supply gas from Escravos in the Niger Delta to various consumption utilisation areas.

It supplies gas to power plants in the South-West and feeds the West African Gas Pipeline System.

(NAN)

