If Buhari appoints me a cleaner, I will accept – Former Senator

John AkpanUdoedehe

A former Nigerian senator and stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, John Udoedehe, has said that he wouldn’t mind accepting an appointment as a messenger or a cleaner from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The federal government recently released names of board members of various agencies. Mr. Udoedehe, a former senator from Akwa Ibom State, was appointed as a board member for the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency.

Since then, Mr. Udoedehe, a former minister, said he has been receiving several calls from his political associates and supporters who felt that the appointment was humiliating, considering his reach in politics.

“It will be disrespectful to the president for me to reject the offer, I am a loyal party member,” Mr. Udoedehe told PREMIUM TIMES, Saturday evening.

“If the president finds me worthy to be a messenger or a cleaner in the government, as a Christian I should humble myself and accept it.

“I don’t want to give my enemies weapon to tell lies against me. I don’t want my enemies to go and tell the president ‘I told you this man is arrogant’.

“The Bible talks about longsuffering, talks about humility, talks about patience, and talks about gratefulness to God,” Mr. Udoedehe said.

The former senator who said he has great respect for President Buhari said a lot of people have been calling him since they heard of his appointment.

“They are shocked by the reply I give them,” he said.

Mr. Udoedehe said he will build a structure that can get President Buhari to win a majority of votes in Akwa Ibom in the 2019 election.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    Haha the Country is in trouble. Which way Nigeria ? Which way?

  • JasV

    Buhari will not appoint a filthy, dirty, rag who does not know what it means to be clean in the first place to become a cleaner. In other words, you are too too dirty as a legislooter to be considered a cleaner ab initio.

  • Mizch

    So desperate. So shameless. What will your last child tell you on this expression of hopelessness?

  • thusspokez

    “If the president finds me worthy to be a messenger or a cleaner in the government, as a Christian I should humble myself and accept it.

    Chineke! John James Akpan Udo-Edehe has the worst low self-esteem I have heard. He is a disgrace to his children, parents, and Akwa Ibom State.

    I want Mr Udo-Edehe to imagine how his great great-grand children, in 50…100 years would react after reading his stúpíd comment in the year 2018.