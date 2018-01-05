CAN speaks on Benue killings

Related News

The Christian association of Nigeria, CAN has demanded an urgent action from the government to curb the menace of herdsmen attacks in the country.

In a statement signed by the CAN president, Samson Ayokunle, the association said the trend has reached what it describes as the ‘breaking point of its tolerance level’ and urged immediate action to stop the killings.

“We in the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are forced to make this press release on the continuous inhuman and wicked activities of the Fulani Herdsmen all over the Federation who are going from community to community killing innocent farmers with impunity.

“They have killed more people than the Boko Haram sect and almost displaced more people than them. We are now reaching a breaking point in our patience and toleration of this wicked impunity before degenerating to a civil war.

“While the government has taken the battle to Boko Haram terrorists, the Indigenous People of Biafra, the Badoo boys, the Niger Delta Avengers and other groups, the government has not shown any serious willingness to checkmate the murderous Fulani Herdsmen. This to us is a betrayal of the confidence reposed in this government by Nigerians when they voted them into power,” the statement said.

The association also accused the federal government of failing in its constitutional duty of protecting the nation, adding that there was no excuse for the government’s ‘failure to investigate the sources of ammunition used by the herdsmen.’

“Similarly, the government has failed to uphold the constitution which they swore to uphold because they have failed in protecting Nigerians from the attacks of Fulani herdsmen in the affected areas. If they continue to allow Fulani herdsmen to be having a field day in killing people like this, is it not the Fulanis alone that would remain that they would be governing? God forbid.

“We need to know why the intelligence units of all security apparatus we have in this country have not been able to discover the sources of supply of ammunition to Fulani herdsmen living virtually in the bush. The Customs and the Immigration services together with the Police have case to answer. Who are the suppliers of these weapons? If the murderous herdsmen are foreigners, as it is being claimed in some quarters, why did we allow dangerous foreigners into our country to come and kill us? Our government has a case to answer too,” the statement added.

CAN also called on the international community to help in addressing the problem.

It said it has set aside a date for churches to pray against the menace.

“We urge all churches to set aside time this coming Sunday, January 7, to pray for Nigeria and for victory over the killings. Our nation can never be great in a state of insecurity and war as we are presently experiencing it. This government owes the entire Nigerians the responsibility of competent action, not just action by words of mouth,” the statement said.

Herdsmen attacked and killed at least 20 people in Benue communities last week.

The Police said they have arrested eight herdsmen over the deaths which they put at 10 persons.

“Eight herdsmen, six in Guma and two in Logo, had been arrested in connection with the attacks,” a police spokesman said.

There have been series of attacks by suspected herdsmen in many parts of the country with huge casualties recorded in recent years.