Benue killings: Security agencies strategise to halt carnage

Heads of security agencies in Benue and Nasarawa states met on Thursday in Lafia to strategise on how to end ongoing carnage.

Joshak Habila, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Operations, told journalists in Lafia that the meeting was for security agencies to synergise toward ending incessant killings in parts of some states and elsewhere in the country.

Mr. Habila said far-reaching decisions were taken to ensure robust security for the people of the areas, adding that criminals who engaged in taking the lives of citizens would be brought to justice.

He added that “based on the directives from presidency to security agencies to halt the killings and ensure that it does not repeat, we are assessing the area as appropriate actions to be taken have been discussed.

“I can assure you that perpetrators of these heinous crimes would be brought to justice no matter how highly placed.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among security chiefs at the meeting were the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, Ahmed Bello, and his Benue counterpart, Bashir Makama.

Others were Mohammed Inuwa, Commander of the 72 Military Special Force; Commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa and Benue, Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari and Jibril Shuaibu.

Also in attendance were directors of State Security Services from both states.

Herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue on Jan. 2, killing 20 persons and injuring over 30 others.

The development led to mass protest in Makurdi, the Benue capital on Wednesday, which purportedly turned violent.

Meanwhile, most residents of Awe and Keana local government areas of Nasarawa State have fled their homes and taking refuge in schools for fear of attack, as there were unconfirmed reports of other killings in the areas.

