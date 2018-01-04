BBOG group reacts to release of Chibok girl, insists on protest marches

Related News

The Bring Back Our Girls group has reacted to the latest release of another abducted Chibok girl from the list of 276 schoolgirls abducted in April, 2014.

The girl, Salomi Pogu, was identified by the Nigerian Army as the same person with the serial number 86 on the list of girls abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, almost four years ago in Borno State.

In a statement signed by the #BBOG spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, the group thanked the Nigerian army for Ms. Pogu’s release and expressed hope that the remaining girls would be released soon.

The #BBOG group however noted that Ms. Pogu’s name is numbered 15 on its list and not 86 as indicated by the Nigerian Army.

“Our movement is delighted to confirm this news to be true. Salomi Pogu is a daughter of Mallam Pogu Yahi from Kaumutahyahi, a village in Kuburmbula ward of Chibok LGA. Both her parents are currently IDPs in Rumirgo Village, in nearby Askira/Uba LGA in Borno State.

“She is Number 15 on the publicly known list of missing #ChibokGirls NOT Number 86 as the statement by the military said. This brings the number of our missing #ChibokGirls to 112,” the statement said.

It added that the BBOG group will commence its monthly march to the Presidential Villa on January 23.

Ms. Pogu was rescued by Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka Bornu State, on Thursday.

The army in its statement said the Ms. Pogu was rescued alongside a 14-year-old girl, carrying a baby.

The other girl was identified as Jamila Adams.

About 276 schoolgirls were abducted by the Boko Haram in 2014 while the girls were preparing for their final exams in a dormitory within the Chibok community.

About 82 of them were released last May, following a negotiation with the terror group while 21 had earlier been released in October, 2016.

Two other girls were also found separately, in addition to those who escaped on the night of their abduction.

The BBOG has been at the forefront of a global-pronged campaign to facilitate the release or return of the remaining Chibok girls.

The group says there are still 112 girls missing.