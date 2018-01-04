My agenda is to stop APC, PDP from winning elections in 2019 – Oby Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili [Photo: Daily Trust]

A former minister for education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that her political agenda for 2019 is to stop the two major political parties in Nigeria – the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP – from winning state and national elections.

Mrs. Ezekwesili, who is also a co-leader of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, tweeted on Thursday that the essence of her new agenda was to “disrupt and end the political and governance stagnation and retrogression that our cyclical low equilibrium political Russian roulette has cost our country and people.

“Enough is enough,” she said, through her Twitter handle @obyezeks.

“My political agenda is simple. I shall actively campaign against APC and PDP in the 2019 elections except in rare cases where they field new minds with a strong record of public interest.

“I shall actively campaign for the best candidates of all other parties in the elections.

“My individual effort to campaign against APC and PDP in the 2019 elections may not amount to much, but it is at least a definite expression of my personal conviction.

“My conviction is that it is time to end the tyranny of rulership of a wicked minority political elite class,” she wrote.

Mrs. Ezekwesili’s position is a reflection of the general discontentment among Nigerians against the country’s political leadership.

Nigeria, with its main earnings coming from oil, is Africa’s biggest economy. Yet most of its population still live in abject poverty.

The historic defeat of the ruling PDP in the 2015 elections ended the party’s 16 years of political dominance and gave the people hope of a new beginning.

But President Muhammadu Buhari and his party – the APC – have been severely criticised as being incapable of tackling the nation’s many challenges, including the killings perpetrated around the country by different groups other than Boko Haram.

Mrs. Ezekwesili, in her one of tweets, described the APC and the PDP as “twin brothers”.

“This for me is the #YearOfTheOfficeOfTheCitizen when all citizens lift their red card.

“Whether many other citizens feel the way one feels about our political status quo does not matter. Standing up for what I believe is what one was raised to epitomize.

“It is sickening to watch the repetition of a similar pattern of bad behavior by our political class,” she said.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Oby’s anger is understandable, shared.

  • ojomaje ijato

    Madam I agree totally. I have started my own advocacy at every level I have influence and appeal to all sane Nigerians to do same. Our mumu don do.

  • monnie uwa

    A good work, hope every Nigerian will see reasons and join in this worthy network. I am with you Madam. It is too much of same, same people, from their fathers to the sons and still preparing for their children to take over and continue with the damage.

  • Intrepid

    I am with you on this one. Madam you can even present yourself as a candidate. Will Nigeria see through their tribal lenses? That’s the crux of the matter.

    • Gary

      Thank you. The likes of Oby should run for office on the platform of a third party.
      Nigeria’s fate must not be tied to the corrupt and mediocre candidates of the APC or PDP.
      Run, Oby, run. Then others will take the cue and join hands with you to take our country back from the rule of morons.

  • gwobezentashi janinjaka

    Rantings of a political neophyte. You were a Minister for 4 years. Nobody can remember what you did. No lasting legacy. The PDP government gave you exposure and you went to the World Bank. How come they didn’t extend your tenure? You came back to fight GEJ because he no give you another appointment. Buhari too no give you appointment. That na the reason why you dey form for APC too. Listen well Madam Oby. Na only you waka come oooo. You have one vote. Use it as you please. Other than that, you have nothing more to offer. Even your husband vote, you no fit influence. Dia riz God oooo! Aluta!

    • Kola Koleola

      When will people like you in this country, be tired of hopelessness and mediocrity living? So for you things should continue the way they are abi? koburo…some of us think differently, we think Nigeria deserves more than this. It’s not about Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, she’s an accomplished woman, read her profile. You should be concerned with your broke life.

      • Gary

        He’s earning his BMC stipend. Pay him no mind as they begin the web campaign to attack anyone who dares to say the truth about Buhari’s incompetent and wicked rule.

  • Dan arewa

    But madam APGA cannot win a national election, you’re just an obstruct ionist with totally confused mind, not long you’re in government and did absolutely nothing,pls let Baba work if you’re not happy return to DC and rejoin the world bank.

    • Intrepid

      dan fooolani, the Aisha buhari fcuker. How long will it take the Islamo – analogue mind to perform?

  • Ogbole Abraham

    whoever is not tired is not a nigerian or must be a beneficiary of this insanity called leadership. enough is enough this is 2018. you have a chance use it wisely.

  • Emeka

    I may forgive this woman for her ugliness, but certainly not for her nativity…!! That you campaigned against pmb or not, what difference does that make?

    • Wale

      Can we see your faggoted face.
      A-hole.

  • Wale

    I have said it on many occasions and wrote about it severally that these folks are same, same. Nigerians were bamboozled and played during the last election.
    Two years is more than enough to know if you have a good government or not.
    And personally; I think what Nigerians have now ain’t it.

  • donald,the russian stooge

    oby,reapply for a job at the world bank,you NEED IT ………………….. stop indirectly begging for a job and attention from both parties…………….. should you “stop” the two parties (which is not remotely possible by a political liliputan and novice such as yourself),what do you have as alternative? nothing ……………………. my suggestion,form a political party,advertise and pursue your programs to a logical conclusion ………………..yes,logical conclusion with you as president ultimately ………………balls are in your court …………..yes,balls if you have them …………………….