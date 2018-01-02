Buhari cautions against reprisal attacks in Rivers, Kaduna

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed against reprisal attacks in Rivers and Kaduna states, following the recent killings in both states.

About 17 people were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen on Monday in Omoku, a community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were returning from the church where they went to usher in the New Year.

In Kaduna, a traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Gambo Makama, and his wife were killed by unknown gunmen in Sanga Local Government Area of the State on the eve of the New Year.

Mr. Buhari, on Tuesday, expressed shock and outrage at the killings in both states.

The president, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described the killings as “reprehensible and unacceptable” and directed the law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person,” the president said. “People in our communities must learn to live peacefully.”

He appealed to the communities affected not to carry out reprisal attacks, but allow the security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to properly punish the culprits.

He commiserated with the victims’ families and also wished the injured, recovery.