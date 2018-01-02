God told me to run for president – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare [Photo: Punch Newspaper]
Pastor Tunde Bakare [Photo: Punch Newspaper]

The founder of Lagos-based church, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has announced that God has told him to run for the post of Nigerian president.

Mr. Bakare who is also a renowned social critic, made the announcement during the New Year service at his church.

According to Punch Newspaper, while giving a rundown of 12 revelations for the year, Mr. Bakare told his congregants that God told him not to abandon his political career. But God, however, did not reveal to him when the appointed time to run for the presidency would be.

“This twelfth one is a difficult one for me. It may draw excitement or condemnation. I have tried my best to keep it (to myself) but the Holy Spirit will not allow me to do so, he said.

“In my study around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, God told me ‘you cannot bring your political career to a close; there is still more to do. Run for the presidency. I will do it at the appointed time,” the pastor added.

The pastor, who was the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 2011 presidential election, further said he was aware the revelation might prove difficult to actualise. He, however, said he was unfazed by the challenge, because once God has spoken, it was left for God to make it come to pass.

“Joseph (in the Bible) did not contest an election; yet, he became the prime minister of Egypt. Why must I worry myself about where to get the resources for the task? Your own duty in this assignment is to pray along with me. When it is the appointed time, He (God) will do it. When He tells me the time, you will hear about it,” he stated.

Mr Bakare also prophesied that many political bigwigs in the country will fall “at the feet of women in 2018.”

Without mentioning names, the Pentecostal cleric said some of the most powerful politicians in the country would be replaced.

“In 1998, I told you that I saw your president dying between two women. Did it happen? I’m telling you again: some of these political juggernauts will fall at the feet of women and you will see it happen,” he said.

He added that women would break barriers in 2018 in many fields of human endeavours both in Nigeria and globally.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    I don’t know why Nigerian pastors have begun to play with God and God’s Name! Tunde Bakare, when did God see you to order you to run for president? For your information, Nigeria is NOT a Theocracy.

    Please don’t take the Name of Thy God in vain. It is a very grievous sin. If you want to run for president, then go ahead; but don’t tell the gullible Nigerians that God told you to do so!

    • share Idea

      How they are able to know that our real God was the one that spoke them. Was it not stated in the bible that Peter once prevented Christ from fulfilling the main mission he came to mankind, when he told Jesus Christ that he would not allow him to be killed, and he was rebuked by Christ as that thought was of the devil.

      Could it be that devil’s thought fill our latter day religious people’s mind and they mistaken that as God’s voice.

  • Joe

    Hmmmmmmmmm, Bakare took off from where Chris Okotie stopped.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Na waaooo .

  • emmanuel

    Na hallucination dey worry the man. Bakare is a very crafty, cunning and self-centtred ma.
    Let him tell his tories to the marines.
    This man knows how to shift his psychological sign post to suit his inordinate desires. They have aided in leading Nigeria into this painful state. Then he kept quiet with his publicity man Fasakin.
    They do not remember the Save Nigeria Group again. 419 Pastors everywhere.
    If you help a man promisi $1.00 to N1.00 AND $1.00 became N365.00, should you not help save Nigeria?
    419 in high places

  • emmanuel

    God kept Buhari alive for another self-centred Pastor to be put to shame in his inordinate ambition, because men would have increased the pace of his worship by ignorant followers by now. That was what my spirit told me. I do not know if that was God’s voice.
    Another confused one is in the South East. They cannot differentiate what their mind tells them and what the spirit of God says, because they have been blinded by the spirit of self