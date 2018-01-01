Buhari is wrong, Nigeria needs restructuring — Balarabe Musa

Related News

A former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has called for economic restructuring to ensure the delivery of good governance in the country.

Mr. Musa made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday following President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year broadcast.

The president had in the speech said that the problem with Nigeria was not the structure but the process of doing things.

Mr. Buhari argued that the country had tried many political systems in the past and had dumped them because they failed.

He explained that if things were done properly by all citizens, the country would perform better.

But, former Gov. Musa said the problem with Nigeria has always been leadership rather than structures, explaining that regional system failed because leaders were pursuing secessionist agenda.

Although he aligned with President Buhari’s position that the process of governance needs to be improved upon, he faulted the economic system being operated currently.

Mr. Musa said the economy was in the hands of the private sector, hence the impoverishment of the masses, and suggested the restructuring of the economy to ensure that the government plays a greater role.

“The economy should be restructured. What we are operating now in which the economy is in private hands cannot help us.

“We should restructure the economy so that government can play a greater role for sustainable development,” he said.

The former governor agreed that saboteurs were behind the current fuel crisis and urged the government to address the situation.

He also called on Mr. Buhari to form a government of national unity in the New Year for all-inclusiveness, adding that Nigeria would be better in the New Year if people subordinate personal interests to public interests.

In his reaction, the publicity secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State, Shakirudeen Olofin, commended the president for restating commitment to the fight against corruption.

He, however, advised that the president should ensure that all pending cases on corruption were speedily resolved to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr. Olofin urged Mr. Buhari to be decisive in dealing with the fuel crisis, especially persons suspected to be responsible for the situation. (NAN)