Buhari is wrong, Nigeria needs restructuring — Balarabe Musa

Former governor of the old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa
A former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has called for economic restructuring to ensure the delivery of good governance in the country.

Mr. Musa made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday following President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year broadcast.

The president had in the speech said that the problem with Nigeria was not the structure but the process of doing things.

Mr. Buhari argued that the country had tried many political systems in the past and had dumped them because they failed.

He explained that if things were done properly by all citizens, the country would perform better.

But, former Gov. Musa said the problem with Nigeria has always been leadership rather than structures, explaining that regional system failed because leaders were pursuing secessionist agenda.

Although he aligned with President Buhari’s position that the process of governance needs to be improved upon, he faulted the economic system being operated currently.

Mr. Musa said the economy was in the hands of the private sector, hence the impoverishment of the masses, and suggested the restructuring of the economy to ensure that the government plays a greater role.

“The economy should be restructured. What we are operating now in which the economy is in private hands cannot help us.

“We should restructure the economy so that government can play a greater role for sustainable development,” he said.

The former governor agreed that saboteurs were behind the current fuel crisis and urged the government to address the situation.

He also called on Mr. Buhari to form a government of national unity in the New Year for all-inclusiveness, adding that Nigeria would be better in the New Year if people subordinate personal interests to public interests.

In his reaction, the publicity secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State, Shakirudeen Olofin, commended the president for restating commitment to the fight against corruption.

He, however, advised that the president should ensure that all pending cases on corruption were speedily resolved to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr. Olofin urged Mr. Buhari to be decisive in dealing with the fuel crisis, especially persons suspected to be responsible for the situation. (NAN)

  • Maitama Tambari

    PMB position is not that far from Balarabe Musa’s position because economic restructuring is the description of Mr. President position in calling on the youth to seek green grass ventures to develope themselves instead of relying on Government jobs. The infrastructure deficit has been addressed adequately and if Nigerians can achieve it cost of rehabilitation of roads would be minimized and savings directed to other areas of need. Electricity supply is drastically improving which leads to further economic development.

    Both PMB and Balarabe Musa are consequently for economic restructuring and not political restructuring as being suggested by other groups. We had Parlimentarial Administration which we toppled and embraced Federalism. It took USA over 200 years to reach its current position and still the institutions of Administration are not perfect.

    I recalled one day we were watching the Olympic Games when the marathon was taking place without a Nigerian. However when the one hundred and two hundred dashed came up, Nigerians were fully represented. When it was over, the General said, that is Nigerians who want to finish as quickly as possible while the Kenyas and Ethiopians were in the marathon. In current developments we should look at what the Kenyans and Ethiopians are doing and what Nigerians are also doing. The East Africans are inching forward carefully just like marathon while Nigerians are just starting inching in development. We should copy the philosophy of marathon and take it step by step instead of rushing and living incompleted projects littered the country. We should therefore not be distracted with mirage political restructuring without end.

    • Jon

      Hausa /Fulani parasites are talking. Fear of restructuring is making the head parasite to be looking for oil in the desert.

      Southern Nigeria will never yield to the parasites. It is either Restructuring or De-amalgamation.