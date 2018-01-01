Nigerian journalist arrested

Related News

A Nigerian newspaper publisher has been detained by security operatives in Anambra State, his brother told PREMIUM TIMES Monday.

Daniel Elombah, who publishes elombah.com, was arrested around 4:30 a.m. at his home in Nnewi on New Year’s Day, according to his brother, Paul.

Paul Elombah, who said he was present at the time the security agents stormed their home, told PREMIUM TIMES he was “100 per cent sure” the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, carried out the arrest.

He said they gathered from the officers that his brother was detained over a recent article that was deemed critical of the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris.

Mr. Elombah was initially taken to a SARS detention facility in Anambra but was later moved to Abuja around 7:00 a.m., his brother said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nkiruka Nwode, told PREMIUM TIMES she was not aware of the arrest, and promised to get back as soon once she confirmed the details.

Mr. Elombah, a London-based journalist, has published elombah.com since 2009.