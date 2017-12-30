Expect robust, vibrant opposition from PDP in 2018 — Secondus

Secondus
Newly elected PDP chairman, Uche Secondus. [Photo credit: Concise News]

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has assured Nigerians that the PDP will play robust and vibrant roles in the nation’s polity in 2018.

Mr. Secondus, in a new year message he issued on Saturday in Abuja, said the worst was over for the PDP.

He said the opposition party was ready and re-energised to play its role in the polity to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

“2017 was tough for us but the worst is over; we are now more than ever determined to take power back in Nigeria because the writing on the wall is clear that the ruling party cannot cope.

“We sympathize with Nigerians for the hardship they have been going through in the hand of ruling party but assure them that there is a light at the tunnel.”

Mr. Secondus said having gone through the political furnace, the PDP had learnt its lesson and was now refined and focussed to return to power.

He appealed to Nigerians, particularly the media and civil society groups, to stand up to their responsibilities and hold the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration accountable.

“The new year 2018 is strategic and critical in the political life of the nation because activities in the year will determine the success or otherwise of 2019,” he said.

While wishing Nigerians a prosperous 2018, Mr. Secondus charged members and leaders of PDP to put all hands on deck in the new year, describing the task ahead as enormous but surmountable.

He urged PDP members in Ekiti and Osun states to brace up for the party’s anticipated victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in the states in 2018 by vigorously mobilising the voters.(NAN)

  • Bassey Frank

    Do you have the MEDIA strength? APC’s 70 per cent strength is Media/Propaganda. Can you match them? Which media house is your partner? Are you able to set up and fund a viable print/electronic media house? Can you do the grassroots moves? As at now, APC chieftains are meeting strategically with the media. Lai Mohammed is holding meetings with strategic media practitioners. I understand Gov. El-Rufai of Kaduna met with editors in Lagos today – December 30 (in Sheraton Hotel or its neighbourhood). Similar meetings are planned in Port Harcourt next month. Can you match them? What about your GREED? Have you fixed that?