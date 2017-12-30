PDP speaks on Buhari’s controversial board appointments

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday described as an unpardonable national embarrassment, the appointment of deceased persons as members of various federal boards by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said this following the controversy trailing the president’s recent appointments considered as the largest since he assumed power.

On Friday, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF announced the appointment of 209 board chairpersons and 1,258 board members.

In the said appointments, PREMIUM TIMES reported how names of at least three deceased persons were included, others duplicated and a few non-members of the ruling APC included.

The presidency has since owned up to the anomalies in the list adding that these will be corrected.

But the PDP noted that the situation has further exposed why the nation’s economy has been in shambles under the APC.

The statement reads in part:

“The development has further confirmed PDP’s position that the APC administration is completely confused, disorganised and grossly incompetent. Nigerians can now see why the nation’s economy has been in shambles in the last two years. When we say that this government is completely inept, some Nigerians did not know to which level, but now they do.

“This inability to tidy up a simple issue of list of 209 appointees has completely exposed the extent the APC government is bereft of simple organisational skills to manage a country like Nigeria, which is in dire need of development.

“How on earth can a government that cannot compile a common list handle intricate issues of national planning and budgeting; issues of health, education, aviation, agriculture, infrastructure and management of the huge civil service?

“How can they possibly initiate and successfully implement national and international instruments for national development in today’s competetive world? This also explains why nothing has been working under the APC government. Furthermore, the mix up in the list also exposes the corruption in the APC government.”

“The fact is that the government of our dear country has been in wrong hands in the last two years and the situation will continue to worsen unless the nation is rescued from them in 2019.”