How George Weah won Liberian presidential election ( FULL RESULTS)

Crowds of people rushed to the streets of Monrovia and other towns in Liberia as the country’s National Elections Commission, NEC, announced that George Weah, the candidate of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, has won 61.5 per cent of the total votes cast.

With a total of 720,023 votes, Mr. Weah, a former football star, scored 268,935 more votes than the incumbent vice president of the country, Joseph Boakai, and the candidate of the ruling Unity Party.

With at least 98 per cent of the results from the polling units collated and counted, analysts say Mr. Weah’s lead is unassailable and he is merely waiting for the official pronouncement as the country’s president-elect on Friday when the remaining results will be collated and computed.

From the provisional results announced, Mr. Weah won 14 out the 15 counties in the country. Mr. Weah only lost to Mr. Boakai in Lofa county where he scored a paltry 15.9 per cent of the vote to Mr. Boakai’s 84.1 per cent.

Below is a breakdown of the results announced on Thursday:

Bomi County:

Weah – 17,850 (57.4 percent)

Boakai – 13,268 (42.6 percent)

Bong County:

Weah – 70,668 (64.2 percent)

Boakai – 39,371(35.8 percent)

Gbarpolu County:

Weah – 12,702 (58.2 percent)

Boakai – 9,126 (41.8 percent)

Grand Bassa County:

Weah – 42,600 (74.7 percent)

Boakai – 14,437 (25.3 percent)

Grand Cape Mount County

Weah – 18,386 (57.1 percent)

Boakai – 13,818 (42.9 percent)

Grand Gedeh County

Weah: 26,130 (88.5 percent)

Boakai – 3,402 (11.5 percent)

Grand Kru County

Weah – 16,033 (90.1 percent)

Boakai – 1,753 (9.9 percent)

Lofa County

Weah – 14,789 (15.9 percent)

Boakai – 78,114 (84.1 percent)

Margibi County

Weah – 54,448 (64.4 percent)

Boakai – 30,155 (35.6 percent)

Maryland County

Weah -22,884 (81.3 percent)

Boakai – 5,271 (18.7 percent)

Montserrado County

Weah – 314,594 (62.9 percent)

Boakai – 185,184 (37.1 percent)

Mimba County

Weah – 65,865 (56.7 percent)

Boakai – 50,356 (43.3 percent)

River Gee County

Weah – 14,041 (84.2 percent)

Boakai – 2,664 (15.8 percent)

Rivercess County

Weah – 11,390 (85.3 percent)

Boakai – 1,966 (14.7 percent)

Sinoe County

Weah – 17,643 (88.8 percent)

Boakai – 2,223 (11.2 percent).

DOWNLOAD Presidential Run-off Preliminary Results 2017