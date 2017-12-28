WAEC releases timetable for 2018 first series candidates

Related News

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has released timetable for 2018 first series private candidates.

The Council released the timetable on its official twitter page @waecnigeria on Thursday night.

The council has fixed January 12, 2018 as the closing date of registration for the first series of private candidates which was earlier scheduled to close December 29.

The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of N13,950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.

According to the timetable, the examination is scheduled to start on January 29 and end on February 12,2018.

Below is the time table :