PHOTOS: Tambuwal, his cars ferried across River Benue

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and his convoy were ferried across River Benue into Ibi town on boats. [Photo credit: Imam Imam]
Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Wednesday led a delegation to Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State to pay a condolence visit to the former chief whip of the House of Representatives, Isiaka Bawa, who lost his mother, Hajiya Hadiza, recently.

In the accompanying pictures, the governor and his convoy were ferried across River Benue into Ibi town on boats. One of the pictures show Tambuwal peeping through his car window and his car gets set for the dangerous 30 minute cruise across the river.

The photos were sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Mr. Tambuwal’s spokesperson, Imam Imam.

A promise to construct a bridge across the river into the town has not materialised in 50 years.

    Why bridge? Ferry dey now.
    Yeye people.

      Imagine that nonsense…I bet the government is paying for that to and from..Na wa oo !

        There is a back up boat following too. The back up boat will be paid too.

    Along the Mississippi some locals ferry their vehicles to the other side. In Liverpool also. Nothing wrong with it but this method seems outdated. A good bridge will help though.

    It is really a question of the expected traffic volume vs the bridge cost. We can’t build bridges everywhere. It has to be economically justifiable.

      I agree that we can’t build bridges everywhere but the Benue River is wider than 2 miles in the vicinity the Governor made the crossing. I know because I served my NYSC service in the Taraba side of the old Gongola State. The ferry probably takes 30 minutes to cross the river because it’s very slow and does not have enough power to move faster. The people could use powerful and more ferries to go about their daily business but they’ll never get bank loans to use to invest on the b