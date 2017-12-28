Accident: Presidential aides offer prayers for Buhari’s son

Yusuf Buhari. [Photo credit: The News Nigeria]
Yusuf Buhari. [Photo credit: The News Nigeria]

Staff of the presidential villa on Thursday in Abuja offered special prayers for the quick recovery of the president’s son, Yusuf Buhari.

Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session, which was held immediately after the afternoon (Zuhr) prayer, was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Abdulwahid Suleiman.

Mr. Suleiman prayed almighty God to continue to guide and protect the first family and all Nigerians.
He also prayed for peace, tranquillity and progress to reign supreme in the country.

Among those at the prayer session were the President’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lawal Abubakar; Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; the president’s Chief Personal Security Officer, Abdulkarim Dauda, as well other presidential aides and staff of the villa.

Mr. Shehu had on Wednesday in a statement confirmed that Yusuf, who was involved in a bike accident, was in stable condition.

He said that Yusuf had the accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr. Shehu said Yusuf broke a limb and also sustained an injury on the head as a result of the incident.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Hinds Peter

    May god bless Aso Rock Mosque.And(may god) hear this supplication urgently.For the total and quick recovery of our dear president’s(Buhari’s)son.Peter Carlos Hinds.King of the Zulu.Barbados.

  • Hinds Peter

    Britain has appealed to the Occult(Suspicion laws).But the occult is not going to heal Yusuf Buhari.Only the caring hands of god will bring Yusuf Buhari to a complete recovery.Great empires turn to the occult.But greater empires turn to god.Peter Carlos Hinds.King of the Zulu.Barbados.