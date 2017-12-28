PDP, Atiku pray for Yusuf Buhari’s quick recovery

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has wished Yusuf Buhari speedy recovery from his bike accident.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, said it is shocked by the news of the involvement of Mr. Buhari’s son in a power-bike accident in Abuja.

The accident, which occurred in Abuja, was confirmed by the president’s spokesperson#, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday.

“The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, is shocked by the news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammed Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.”

“We are however reassured by reports from the presidency that he is in a steady condition.”

“The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.”

In his reaction, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, sent a sympathy message to President Buhari’s family over the accident.

Mr. Abubakar, who recently dumped Mr. Buhari’s All Progressives Congress, APC, in a tweet commiserated with the first family through his twitter handle @atiku.

“Our thoughts are with the first family – our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery,” he said.