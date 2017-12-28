Fuel Scarcity: Saraki orders committee members to forfeit holiday

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has directed members of the Senate committee on petroleum downstream to cut short their holiday in order to contribute to addressing the lingering fuel crisis.

This was announced on the Twitter handle of the Red Chamber on Wednesday.

The development was confirmed by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on New Media, Olu Onemola.

He promised to provide more details of the decision later.

The committee is chaired by Kabiru Marafa.

The fuel scarcity across the country has led to long queues in the few filling stations selling the product while many Nigerians have resorted to the black market where petrol is sold at about N300 per litre. The official price is N145 per litre.