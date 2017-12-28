Jonathan calls for prayers for Buhari’s son

Related News

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

Yusuf was involved in a road accident Tuesday night.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt Yusuf had a motorbike accident around Gwarimpa in Abuja.

Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Wednesday that he broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition,” Mr. Sheu added.

In a post on his Facebook page Wednesday, Mr. Jonathan called on Nigerians to set aside any divisions and show love to Mr. Buhari’s family.

“I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news,” Mr. Jonathan said.

“My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfill the promises God has domiciled in him.

“I also call on all Nigerians to put aside any divisions and show unconditional love to the first family at this time.”