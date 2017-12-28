Jonathan calls for prayers for Buhari’s son

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

Yusuf was involved in a road accident Tuesday night.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt Yusuf had a motorbike accident around Gwarimpa in Abuja.

Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Wednesday that he broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition,” Mr. Sheu added.

In a post on his Facebook page Wednesday, Mr. Jonathan called on Nigerians to set aside any divisions and show love to Mr. Buhari’s family.

“I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news,” Mr. Jonathan said.

“My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfill the promises God has domiciled in him.

“I also call on all Nigerians to put aside any divisions and show unconditional love to the first family at this time.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • thusspokez

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

    Kiss teeth!!!

  • Abdullah Musa

    He is lucky his father or the State has the means to give him medical attention.
    A young man in Kano had to discharge himself from a federal government-owned orthopaedic hospital in Kano because he could not afford its prohibitive fees.

    • Usher- Join The Revolution

      Hmmm

  • Femo

    The difference is clear…

    • Julius

      How ? You think Buhari or Obj wouldn’t have done the same for Jonathan if God forbid that had happened to his son ? Be fair and just !

  • Bakanridi

    God bless you Your Excellency for the prayers, kind words and well wishes to the President.