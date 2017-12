Christmas: What Nigerian Army chief told soldiers fighting Boko Haram, others

Related News

The Chief of Army Staff has sent a Christmas message to soldiers fighting Boko Haram.

The army chief commended “the hard work and sacrifices of our gallant officers and soldiers currently engaged in Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other operations across the country.”

Read his full message below.

Army Chief Sends Xmas Message to Troops

I wish to convey my warmest greetings to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and their families on the occasion of this year’s Christmas and New Year 2018 Celebrations. Christmas is an occasion for merriment, relaxation and reflections.

We must, therefore, continue to appreciate our collective responsibility towards the maintenance of the security conditions that allow for the proper celebrations of Christmas in every part of our country.

This celebration is a testimony to our successes and also a celebration of your gallantry, tenacity and loyalty in the maintenance of peace/security in Nigeria. We continue to pray to the Almighty God for the repose of the souls of our fallen comrades.

I urge you all to maintain the momentum as we continue to professionally discharge our constitutional roles. I assure you of my commitment to your welfare and that of your families.

We must all remain loyal and grateful to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians for their unflinching commitment to bringing peace to every nook and cranny of our nation, and for supporting the Nigerian Army as required.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and New Year celebrations as we look forward to greater progress in 2018.