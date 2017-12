Related News

There is violence ongoing in Bwari, a town in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Details of the cause of the violence is not immediately clear, but it led to the burning of the main market in the town.

Armed soldiers and police officers were seen trying to maintain peace in the area.

Bwari is one of the Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory. It is home to the headquarters of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Nigerian Law School.

Details later…