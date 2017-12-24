Why we supported Secondus to be chairman – PDP Governors

Related News

Some state governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have explained that they supported the emergence of Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman because of his strength, character and honesty.

Also, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus prophesied that the new National Working Committee will take the party to the Promised Land.

The governors stated that Mr. Secondus as National Deputy Chairman stood for the truth and ensured that rules were adhered to during party primaries.

They spoke at the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Mr. Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP, at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said every governor gave testimony on how the National Chairman stood firm for the right thing to be done.

He said as deputy national chairman, Mr. Secondus relegated monetary considerations and always ensured the promotion of PDP interests.

Mr. Wike said that Mr. Secondus insisted on his emergence as PDP governorship candidate because he felt it was in the best interest of the party, even though other groups preferred an ethnic candidate.

He said: “This position is an opportunity to give Nigerians what they want. I can’t understand why people are suffering untold hardship. Imagine the fuel scarcity with people buying a litre of fuel between N300 and N400.”

He said that Mr. Secondus emerged through a credible process where all candidates tested their popularity. He said the governors and other stakeholders preferred Mr. Secondus because of his experience and track record.

“For the first time in the history of our party, we had an election to elect a national chairman. It was not like the case before where the president and governors decided on a consensus candidate,” Mr. Wike said.

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, said that he encountered Mr. Secondus when they had a major challenge in the delegates list of the party, but the former deputy national chairman insisted on correcting the illegality without inducement.

He said all the governors who worked for the emergence of the national chairman did so because of the unflinching support Mr. Secondus gave them in the past.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said: “Secondus stood with me when the promise of man failed.”

He said that all the governors resolved to work with Mr. Wike in canvassing for Mr. Secondus because of his character and content. He said that the governors turned their backs on those who took money in the past.

In his remarks, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, commended the presence of mind of Mr. Secondus, which he said would be beneficial to the party.

He said: “We are prepared to go the whole route with Prince Uche Secondus. He will be an exemplary party leader in Africa.”

Also speaking, Mr. Secondus said that the PDP is poised to take over the leadership of the country.

He said: “We are going according to the plans and purpose of God. This country will be returned to the PDP, whether you like it or not, it approved in heaven. You cannot do otherwise “.

While thanking God for his grace and blessing that delivered the position of the national chairman, Mr. Secondus said God used Mr. Wike and his colleagues to bring the post to fruition.