Christmas: You failed Nigerians, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of deceiving Nigerians with empty platitudes.

The party said this in its reaction to a Christmas message by the president.

“In a civilised environment, a score card of failure and evidences of failed promises after three years of governance are enough indices to tender a letter of resignation and not words of assurances of a better tomorrow,” the opposition party said in a statement signed by Diran Odeyemi, its deputy spokesperson.

Mr. Odeyemi said Mr. Buhari’s Christmas message to Nigerians was devoid of accountability.

Mr. Buhari sent his Christmas message to Nigerians Saturday night, urging his compatriots to be patient, resilient and hopeful.

The president specially sympathised with the victims of Boko Haram assault across the North-east, expressing confidence in the ability of a united Nigeria to defeat the dreaded sect.

The PDP slammed the president for not telling the truth about the state of the Boko Haram war to Nigerians.

The party wondered why Mr. Buhari is planning to spend another $1 billion on the war efforts, despite repeated claims that the insurgency had been defeated.

Although Mr. Buhari and Nigeria’s military chiefs have been proclaiming victory over Boko Haram since 2015, the administration has denied planning to spend all of $1 billion to fight the insurgents.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the money, which would be drawn from the excess crude account, would go towards improving security across the 36 states.

The vice president weighed in after the matter generated a nationwide uproar, with Governor Ayo Fayose alleging that Mr. Buhari wanted to warehouse the cash ahead of 2019 elections.

The PDP said Nigerians should compare the years when it led the country to what currently obtains under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“A government once reigned here that was ready to take ‘bullet’ to ensure its citizens live in comfort and here is another government with all trappings of medieval king that scourged his subjects with scorpions, tormenting them by creating artificial scarcity of the most important product on which our national life and wellbeing is built,” Mr. Odeyemi said.

The APC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, did not immediately respond to requests for comments about the latest attack from PDP, but the ruling party had urged the opposition to desist from commenting on national issues.

The APC said the agony the PDP allegedly inflicted on Nigerians through unconscionable looting of the treasury at all levels while it was in power was still fresh.

The PDP led Nigeria at the centre between 1999 and 2015, producing three presidents.

The party’s reign had been marred with widespread allegations of fraud and economic mismanagement.

Several members of the party, especial those that served under the last administration of Goodluck Jonathan, are currently facing corruption charges.

The party dismissed all allegations of wrongdoings brought against its members by federal authorities, saying they are being persecuted because they refused to decamp to the ruling party.