Trump slams Nigerians for not returning to their ‘huts’ after seeing America — Report

Donald Trump
U.S. President, Donald Trump

United States’ President Donald Trump described Nigerians as people living in huts which they would not want to return to whenever they visit America, the New York Times reported Saturday. 

The paper published accounts of some administration officials who were present at a meeting about the administration’s immigration policy in June. 

Mr. Trump has pushed controversial immigration policies since becoming American president in January.

Amongst his first policies was to ban visits from several countries — mostly from the middle east. 

The policy has been overturned and upheld by different American courts.

The Times reported that Mr. Trump had a ready-made excuse for almost all the countries his controversial immigration policy targeted. 

He said he was banning people from Afghanistan because the country was a terrorist haven.

When asked about why he was restricting people from Haiti, he described them as being infested with AIDS. 

On Nigerians, Mr. Trump said they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, the Times reported, citing two officials who were presented at the meeting held in Mr. Trump’s office but who sought anonymity.

Although some administration officials acknowledged that the meeting took place,  they denied that the president used “AIDS” and “huts” at the meeting. 

Nigeria was eventually not included in the list of countries whose nationals were banned from entering America.

  • Maitama Tambari

    The last part is probably true because President Trump with all his comedy wouldn’t have used these two words.

    • rules_emmanuelO.

      Really? I doubt you have heard the man speak!

  • Momo Ali

    The guy is right, in a way. We like to live in organised societies but can not organise or country. There are far too many illegal immigrants in the US, Saudi, UEA and Europe from Nigeria.

    The language and attitute of Trump is unfortunate and not helpful.

    • Goodkind

      You said the right thing then veered off with the condemnation of of his language,I don’t know your age but there used to be one Andrew then that wanted to check and he was reminded that the country he was going to was made up the good attattitude of the people who own the country

    • Otile

      Most people who moved to America are/were economic refugees including Trump’s ancestors plus his present wife who is an economic refugee from the former Soviet Union. Africans who berate their people living in America or the EU are just jealous.

    • kanen

      The language if at all it came from him is intended to provoke positive reactions and not the negative you have in mind.

  • rules_emmanuelO.

    Talk about irresponsible leadership!

  • Sanssouci

    Interesting how he does not mention fulani, yoruba, Igbo or hausa, as far as he is concerned all our black asses are the same, and we r here ripping each other apart because of useless ethnicity…

  • Arabakpura

    Well we are yet to hear from Mr Trump for dumping Jerusalem; Trump does not suffer fools gladly!

  • Usher- Join The Revolution

    Well, he is referring to all those guys who are slaves over there but return here pretending to be kings.

    • Otile

      Imam’s government has not lifted a finger to save Nigerians suffering slavery in Libya, why would those acquiring good education, sending money back home, and doing relatively well in US be envied by your ilks?

      • osilo

        That was harsh. chaei

  • marcos avelino

    Up to you mr Fani Kayode the man you admire so much despises you so much ? Poor african !!

    • Otile

      Actually President Trump is directing his attack on the Nigerian president who is in a position to provide decent housing for Nigerians or attract qualified Nigerians working in US to come home and do the same for Nigeria. Does the government not have any responsibility to provide jobs for citizens? Were they elected to server themselves only?

    • kanen

      This is a wrong understanding of what Trump said if at all he said it. It has nothing to do with FK.

  • Angela thorpe

    I think there should be an additional amendment to the Constitution….One that states that if a President’s stupidity falls below a certain level, they can be removed from office and also if a Vice President’s sycophancy exceeds a certain level they are removed from office. That way the despairing World and those who still believe in intelligence and truth could be saved from Trump and Pence.

  • Otile

    After his inauguration Buhari rushed to Washington to borrow and beg money from Trump. President is diplomatically telling Buhari to use Niger Delta oil money to provide decent houses for Nigerians and demolish the mud houses around. If you go to Porto Rico and Guam you will be impressed to see decent living places the government provided for the people. Israel too has done wonders for her citizens; the people enjoy protection, good healthcare and decent housing provided by the honorable government. Buhari and his relatives ruling Nigeria constitute a colossal failure, and disappointment. When Buhari wept bitterly after losing election people thought he was weeping for the country not knowing that he was weeping for his selfish interest.

    • dhepo

      Otile while am not holding brief for Buhari as am not his supporter but on this particular issue the failure to provide decent housing is to be shared by preceding governments before this one.

      • Otile

        You are right, but the fact that previous administrations did not provide decent housing does not mean that Buhari should do nothing either. What then is the difference between him and those he is blaming?

        • dhepo

          What can he do? He is as clueless as Jonathan. The only difference is his watery anti corruption mantra.

          • TONY OSAS

            anti corruption in discards ,people are starving.we never withness it during president olusegun obasunjor not even during yahaduwa or Jonathan, why buhari ,the same thing during the military area.

      • kanen

        And you forgot so soon that Buhari is among the previous regimes and does not think and plan in such direction even now that he is there again.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    How true is this ? Coming from NYT who remain one of Trumps most acerbic critics after CNN and Washington Times, is it on record ? is there a transcript ? The coalition of sodomites are not resting in their pull Trump down efforts

  • Tunsj

    45 is a mentally ill moron. I’m not surprised about the statement coming from a 72 year old toddler. 45 is the same psychopath that promoted a racist theory about former President Obama. He is a narcissistic fascist.

    • Sword of Damocles

      additionally, the clock is TICKING for his Presidency. It is common knowledge here that the man is a stooge for putin, and a rank traitor. Former FBI Director Mueller is his nemesis. Quid Pro Quo is the term to remember

      • Gunnermachine

        Nonsense. Trump is his own man. If they really had anything on Trump he would have been long gone

    • Biafran 1967

      You don’t have to believe everything you read in the media. This is quite clearly fake news. Trump is against Islam for reasons that are clear to most people. But he won’t use such offensive terms to describe many people. He would not offend Haiti since many Haitiens in America campaigned for him after the Clinton foundation stole the money they were to receive after the 2010 earthquake.

    • Gunnermachine

      Shut up and stop regurgitating language ‘snowflakes use. Use your brain and think.Ask questions if you don’t know. For one is this story true or fake? Funny that the article does not quote or name any witness. It’s purely fake news.

  • Folahan

    When was this said, i dont believe this article. I believe that this article is supposed to get nigerians offended towards Trump especially as Nigeria sent a representative to Organisation of Islamic Countries and then went ahead to vote against US after fully aware that the US sponsors a lot of aid in NIgeria. This article was just brought up to create a distraction as APC does when ever it is caught with its pants down for another crime.

    • princegab

      Cool truth, thanks

    • TONY OSAS

      you r very correct ,i don’t believe it my self , this can not be a transfer of aggression in respect of the vote against in UN,it was a clear democracy which was introduce to the house at the UN decision table . but if this is true our leaders need to put there heard back to other because one day .the citizen of this great country will raise up ,there will be no where to go not even the US and UK where there hide there family’s.

    • Biafran 1967

      You are correct. This is clearly fake news. Trump is an international businessman and won’t use such crude words. A lot of the media are mischievous.

  • Du Covenant

    Thank you Trump. If Nigerians are normal human beings, this statement should send them thinking real hard!. Moreover, this exactly how the civilized world thinks of Nigeria and Nigerians. Instead of flogging to go and enjoy what others have built, we need to come back home and build our own country then people will respect us once and for all. Look at the clowns we have as governors meant to take care of our immediate local needs, are the capable?. The moment they enter office, their next port of call is the US etc. The entire legislative branch creates every opportunity to visit the US just because we claim to practice presidential system of government, what a shame!. We can only be respected when we sit down and get to work.

    • Jonathan

      Hahaha
      Those goons will never learn…
      They have no respect for themselves or this country.

  • thusspokez

    Yeah like Dotard’s own mother Mary Anne MacLeod who never return to her cold, remote, depressing Outer Hebrides in Scotland or his wife Melania who entered the US on tourist visa and worked as model or escort illegally — consequently violating the terms of her tourist visa – before acquiring green card.

  • Otas

    I am pained by that comment….. But is just the simple truth….