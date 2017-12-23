Kwankwaso’s proposed Kano visit intended to spite Buhari — Kinsman

Rabiu Kwankwaso
Rabiu Kwankwaso

The proposed visit of a Nigerian senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to Kano state next Saturday is aimed at spiting President Muhammadu Buhari, the senator’s kinsman, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, has said.

Mr. Kwankwaso, a former governor who the brother claims has not visited Kano since May 2015, is set to visit Kano next Saturday.

The kinsman, who is Kano State’s Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, in a statement said the ex-governor deliberately shunned the recent official visit of President Buhari to Kano.

He said Mr. Kwankwaso shunned Mr. Buhari’s visit because he wants, “to test his popularity with Buhari in his Saturday visit.”

“Out of the three Kano senators, only Kwankwaso deliberately shunned Buhari’s visit. Senator Barau Jibrin of Kano North and his colleague of Kano South, Kabiru Gaya did not only attend the gathering, they played their roles in ensuring the successful hosting of the President,” he said.

He said the sole aim of Mr. Kwankwaso Saturday’s visit is to show the world that he is more popular than Mr. Buhari in Kano state, “even when the reverse is the case.”

“But we want to remind him (Kwankwaso) of how Buhari defeated him in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Lagos, even Kano delegates who were his then voted for Buhari. Nothing has changed since then,” he said.

The commissioner said no matter the resources channeled towards the visit, “Kwankwaso’s outing can never match that of Buhari because come sun, come rain, Kano remains that of Buhari.”

He urged Mr. Kwankwaso to forget his presidential ambition and “appeal to the Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in order to retain his senatorial seat come 2019.”

“Vibrant people are eyeing Kano central senatorial seat because of Kwankwaso’s abysmal performance at the Upper Chamber. How many times has he spoken on the floor of the Senate ? How many bills has he sponsored since 2015 when the Senate was inaugurated ? And how many projects has he attracted to Kano from federal level? The answer is zero.”

However, countering the allegations against her boss, the spokeswoman of the senator, Binta Spikin, said the former governor was simply coming to Kano strictly as his constitutional right to visit his State.

“Why must everything be about Kwankwaso being against Buhari. Are they saying the Senator is a political threat to Buhari’s second coming. They should know that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is coming home, moreso there is an election into the local governments and he has every right to ensure that those contesting adhere to his Kwankwasiyya political ideologies,” she said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated to reflect the information we received that the Kano Commissioner is not former Governor Kwankwaso’s brother, but his kinsman.

  • Darlington

    Who’s really afraid of Kwankwaso in Kano? Are you trying to stop a sitting senator from visiting his constituents? Wonders shall never end. Imagine the level of insults this opportunist commissioner is heaping on his elder brother because of power.

    Crisis in Kano exposed Buhari as a political weakling. What’s it that Buhari can’t settle between Ganduje & Kwankwaso? Upon all the sacrifices Kwankwaso made to make Buhari president in 2015? Buhari is an insufferable ingrate for abandoning Kwankwaso.

    Buhari should understand Kwankwaso in Kano to his own peril. Atiku is already out of APC nursing his presidential ambition, pushing Kwankwaso out will spell doom for him come 2019.

  • Mik

    The whole of north west is for PMB, north east even for the sake of efforts to combat bh they can’t turn their backs against PMB, go to south west . With what they south westerners are benefiting from this present arrangement, they will rather it continue than loose it when even the chairmanship position of the opposition party was denied them. North central will be 60 to 40 in favour of PMB. Let the SS and se hold all their votes PMB will Godwilling coast it. 2015 will repeat itself in 2019

    • Darlington

      You’re not in Nigeria or you’re one of those under the payroll of APC to defend indefensible.

      • Okakuoofbenin

        He is a vodoo political analyst. Of course Buhari will loose his deposit in 2019 in a free and fair election. But of course he would rather walk over thousands of dead bodies than allow a free process. Why do you think he appointed his niece as INEC chair until people screamed blue murder?

        • Mike Dawodu

          There will be no death,not a single one,the election will be very free and transparent and pmb will win very resoundingly and retire your billionaire perennial presidential candidate permanently and all of you biafraud or death to atiku or death will then be put out of business.Whoever pdp presents, be it still, be it lamido, makarfi or shekarau, defeat awaits whoever they bring, we love our pmb, we may not be where we should be but it’s not pdp that will take us to where we ought to be.The man has done a very good analysis, very well thought out analysis but for you biafrauds, your buhariphobia will never allow you to see the credibility and aptness of that analysis.As things stand, there’s no living northerner that will contest against pmb now that will not be soundly beaten even in the person’s home state and for us in the South West,pdp is a very bad market,a toxic product that we will never touch, even with a long pole. That’s a fact. That leaves only the south east and the south south who can’t get anybody elected on their own,let alone the looting group of pdp.But the online noisemakers of pdp love to excite themselves and make money from whoever the current meal ticket is and the current one has tons and tons of money. So please enjoy it while it lasts.Your pdp has no path to the presidency against pmb, that’s a fact but you can go on deluding yourselves anyway. You south east and South south don’t have the votes to make anybody president even if you all put all your eggs in one basket as you did in 2015.This is pmb’s time, you guys should deal with it.

    • liaohir

      Blind ambition blinding some politicians from facing reality, and they would not deserve our sorry. The Atikus, Kwankwasos et al to please read carefully the handwriting.

  • davids

    Let the senator visit his people

    • Shahokaya

      For the second time sitting since his election three years ago!

  • Momo Ali

    “there is an election into the local governments and he has every right to ensure that those contesting adhere to his Kwankwasiyya political ideologies,”

    Indeed! Patronising! “They cannot think for themselves, someone has to think for them”, Karl Marx

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    This Commissioner Kwankwaso is a mad man, he doesnt know that he will be the casualty the day Senator Kwankwaso and Ganduje settle their differences, he should go and study the history between the two men.

  • Danaija

    BUHARI: A CORE TRIBALIST II
    Read and judge for yourself.
    My worry now is that why people are still talking about appointment into top government positions, Buhari has taken corruption, tribalism, nepotism to new heights. All projects are now given to north. See the list below, just to name few:
    1. Award of contract for the construction of Abuja, Kaduna and Kano Power plants by NNPC.
    2. Award of contract for the construction of Ajaokuta – Kaduna – Kano gas pipeline for $2.89billion by NNPC.
    3. Award of Abuja -Kaduna – Kano Road Contract by FG
    4. Award of contract for the construction of Katsina Refinery by FG
    6. Award of contract for the establishment of 6 billion naira Business School in ABU by CBN.
    7. A vote of $1 Billion (N365billion) for security in the North.
    8. A contract for the establishment of Military hospital in Sambisa Forest.
    9. A contract of $5.7 billion for Mambilla Power Project.
    10. Award for the establishment of fertiliser plant in Niger State.
    11. Construction of rail way lines all over North
    12. Buhari requested the World Bank to concentrate their project in the north.
    13.N40 billion earmarked Lagos-Calabar rail project diverted to the Lagos-Kano rail project
    14. Buhari squanders $3 billion searching for oil in the north.
    15. Buhari still squandering billions of naira in search of oil in Niger state and other parts of the north.
    16. FEC approves N236m for irrigation project in Katsina
    17. Award of Contract of N2.27 Billion for the Daura Township Soil Erosion and Flood Control Phase II and the completion of the Construction of Sabke Dam, Irrigation and Drainage Works in Katsina State.
    18. Implementation of the Technical Audit Report for the Commissioning of the 10MW windfarm project in Katsina State for €20,848,915.96 Plus N573,901,824.40
    19. Award of contract for the additional works on the ongoing construction of the 2 X 60MVA, 132/33KV substation at Kudenda, Kaduna State for USD6,134,766.09 Plus N1,470,333,128.12
    20. Award of contract for additional works for the 215MW Kaduna Power Plant project for €147,214,057.00 Plus N8,961,045,410.95
    21. Revised Estimated Total Cost for the Engineering Design, Manufacture, Supply, Construction and Commissioning of the 2X30/40MVA, 132/33KV Substation at Walalambe and tur In and Out of Dan-Agundi Dakata 132KV Transmission Line in Kano State for €3,975,089.73 Plus N315,319,921.33
    22. Award of contract for the completion of Sabke/Dutsi and Mashi Water Supply Project in Katsina State for N1,735,272,435.33
    23. Award of contract for Soil Erosion and Flood Control Project in Kwoi Town, Jaba LGA, Kaduna State forN899,391,526.78

    Buhari does not believe in Nigeria, but he believes in the oil money. But what are politicians from the south doing? Nothing of course, in as far as they can line up their pockets with crumbs from Buhari’s tables, having slaves-master relationship. What a shame! Vote him out in 2019!