ElClasico: Barcelona rip Real Madrid apart

Barcelona have won the final Clasico of 2017 after thrashing Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

After a barren first half largely dominated by the hosts, Barcelona came smoking after the break to rip their fierce rivals apart.

Second-half goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal ensured another memorable Clasico victory for Barcelona as they recorded a third successive La Liga win at the home of their fiercest rivals for the first time in their history.

The victory also takes Barcelona nine points clear at the top of the table and a full 14 above defending champions Real Madrid, whose title defence appears to be in tatters heading into the winter break.