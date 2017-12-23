TRENDING: #Fuelscarcity: Nigerians react to continued fuel scarcity

Related News

The unabating nationwide fuel scarcity has drawn public outcry by Nigerians on social media especially on twitter as many have taken to the medium to express their displeasure.

Though the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) had suspended its nationwide strike, queues are still very visible with car owners waiting endlessly to buy fuel.

Karen Rikko, a traveller going to Jos, Plateau, expressed displeasure over the worsening situation of fuel scarcity adding that it does not speak well of the country.

“I wouldn’t say any Nigerian is happy about the fuel scarcity, I will say it has become a yearly ritual and has inconvenienced everyone. Moving from Abuja to Nasarrawa satellite town takes over two hours and also artificial traffic. The little fuel you get after so much struggle will almost get finished. I don’t think this is convenient, as time is money. Generally I don’t think it has any positive effect on the working of the economy”, she said.

A twitter user follow4follow‏ @Shameh_NG, said “Being a tout pays when there’s #FuelScarcity in d country. I dey here over 2hrs with my 10 litre gallon,

some touts just entered slapped everyone close to the tank with 4 of 25 litres.

I just dey one corner dey speak English.. @biolakazeem @RadioPaparazi @Gidi_Traffic @MBuhari”.

Another Twitter user said:

Chidi Okereke

‏@Chydee “Guys, if you’re driving and your car isn’t full, help someone going your route please. This #FuelScarcity has left some people stranded. God bless you as you do.”

Read more reactions here:

No statement on #EndSARS No statement on #fuelscarcity No Presidential media chat Impeach yourself you fraud @MBuhari — Timi Akegbejo (@timiakegbejo) December 20, 2017

How does Goodluck Ebele Jonathan sleep at night? How can he explain this fuel scarcity of December 2017?#fuelscarcity #Nigeria — Chuba Ugwu (@chonsyy) December 21, 2017

Nigeria leaders come to USA, UK and many other countries, they see how the basic social amenities are available to citizens, like good Road, water, light, yet they go back to Nigeria and act like its normal for Nigerian not to experience good life. #FuelScarcity — Oriola Aregbesola 𓃶 (@OrissAreg_) December 22, 2017

Putin: Law degree

Trump: Economics degree

Merkel: PhD in physical chemistry

Xi Jinping: Chemical engineering and Doctor of Law.

Buhari: PhD in Recessionology & Doctor w/ zero WAEC. you then wonder why we're on retrogression mode.#FuelScarcity#RestructureNigeria#endsars — ED-Daniel (@Manlike_ED) December 21, 2017

I waited in a queue for petrol from 11am to 4pm. I could finally see the logo of the petrol station. I just needed to drive in, fill up my tank and go home to rest. Suddenly, all the staff at the petrol station refused to sell petrol. They said no fuel 😭😭 #fuelscarcity must go — Tolu🇳🇬 (@iAm__TT) December 22, 2017

This is the 3rd fuel scarcity under Buhari in 2 1/2 years. First one was in Sept-December 2015. For 3 months Nigeria suffered but PMB didn't blink. Second one was in April/May 2016 which he cunningly increased fuel from N87 – N145 and now December 2017. Buhari and #fuelscarcity pic.twitter.com/hjw70oeshJ — Matthew Ottah™ (@MatthewOttah) December 22, 2017

I just spent about N12,000 for 25litres of fuel…

I don't know how my eyes is doing me, it's like someone is slicing onions beside me…#fuelscarcity — DisturbingIbadan🇳🇬 (@damorela00) December 23, 2017