TRENDING: #Fuelscarcity: Nigerians react to continued fuel scarcity

Motorists queuing for fuel at a filling station on Queen Elizabeth Road in Ibadan, as scarcity of the commodity persists on Thursday (21/12/17). 06959/21/12/2017/Adeogodiran Timothy/BJO/NAN
The unabating nationwide fuel scarcity has drawn public outcry by Nigerians on social media especially on twitter as many have taken to the medium to express their displeasure.

Though the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) had suspended its nationwide strike, queues are still very visible with car owners waiting endlessly to buy fuel.

Karen Rikko, a traveller going to Jos, Plateau, expressed displeasure over the worsening situation of fuel scarcity adding that it does not speak well of the country.

“I wouldn’t say any Nigerian is happy about the fuel scarcity, I will say it has become a yearly ritual and has inconvenienced everyone. Moving from Abuja to Nasarrawa satellite town takes over two hours and also artificial traffic. The little fuel you get after so much struggle will almost get finished. I don’t think this is convenient, as time is money. Generally I don’t think it has any positive effect on the working of the economy”, she said.

A twitter user follow4follow‏ @Shameh_NG, said “Being a tout pays when there’s #FuelScarcity in d country. I dey here over 2hrs with my 10 litre gallon,
some touts just entered slapped everyone close to the tank with 4 of 25 litres.
I just dey one corner dey speak English.. @biolakazeem @RadioPaparazi @Gidi_Traffic @MBuhari”.

Another Twitter user said:
Chidi Okereke
‏@Chydee “Guys, if you’re driving and your car isn’t full, help someone going your route please. This #FuelScarcity has left some people stranded. God bless you as you do.”

Read more reactions here:

  • Otunga

    The most disheartening and painful thing is this same blockheaded sufferhead Nigerians will still elect this dead wood come 2019…