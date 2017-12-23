Related News

The Senate ended its legislative activities for 2017 on Thursday, but the week did not end without the usual drama that characterises its plenary.

In the outgoing week, the Senate dug out the issue of Ibrahim Magu’s rejection as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chairman, threw shades at Ministers and Heads of MDAs on their poor showing at the 2018 budget defence and made a stand on the $1billion withdrawal from the Excess Crude Account, ECA.

Below are the key events that happened in the Senate this week:

Monday

– Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy accused the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, of duplication of items in the 2018 budget estimates as well as padding of proposed expenditures.

Tuesday

– The senator representing Kogi East, Atai Aidoko, told other lawmakers that his seat had not been declared vacant by the Court of Appeal contrary to reports.

– Some senators, giving the report of their budget consideration, took turns to condemn the attitude of some ministers and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, over poor preparation and defence of their 2018 budgets.

Wednesday

– The Senate mandated its committee on anti-corruption and financial crimes to investigate the arrest of the Chairman of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, by the EFCC and report back within 24 hours.

– “We rejected somebody here, yet he is allowed. Are there no other Nigerians who are credible to fight corruption? Every small thing, EFCC. Tomorrow, if a wife refuses to give his man sex, they will go and call EFCC. It will get to that point.” – Sam Anyanwu on the arrest on Innoson boss.

– The Senate called on the federal government to stop the planned sale of the National Theatre and Tafawa Balewa Square, both in Lagos state.

– The Senate on Wednesday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate allegations of economic waste against the Nigeria Customs’ warehouses in Kano, Kastina, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Western Marine Lagos, Eastern Marine Port Harcourt and Zone C Federal operations Owerri and Port Harcourt currently filled with seized perishable items, ”rotting away at great cost to the economy.

Thursday

– The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, gave the assurance that the $1billion withdrawal from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, will not be spent until the Senate considers the processes involved.

– Contrary to claims by embattled Kogi East Senator, Attai Aidoko, that he remains the rightful occupant of the Kogi East senatorial seat, court documents exclusively sourced by PREMIUM TIMES indicate the seat was declared vacant.

– The Nigerian Senate on Thursday closed its activities for 2017 but will resume committee works on 2018 budget consideration on January 9, 2018 while plenary is to commence on January 16, 2018.