Petroleum Minister, Buhari, responsible for fuel crisis — PDP

Secondus
Newly elected PDP chairman, Uche Secondus. [Photo credit: Concise News]

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly bring an end to the fuel crisis rocking many parts of the country.

The crisis has lingered for many weeks despite assurances from the government that it would soon be resolved.

Earlier, President Buhari, who is the substantive minister of petroleum resources, had given marching orders to the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to end the scarcity, but motorists are yet to get any relief from the biting scarcity even as Yuletide approaches.

The opposition party in a statement on Friday signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, said Nigerians are languishing under the president’s rule because the scarcity has led to increase in transport fare, household costs, prices of food, medicines and other basic needs of the people.

In the statement, the party said, ”it is not enough for the President to sit in his comfort zone and put the blame of the fuel scarcity at the doorsteps of marketers.”

“The unbearable fuel situation in the country is completely unacceptable. Mr. President must become up and doing. He should not allow anybody to push him to claim that the issue of fuel scarcity is not under the purview of the Minister of Petroleum Resources. When he took office as President of Nigeria and also as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, he was aware that the buck stops at his table.

“Nigerians must not be made to suffer especially at this time of the year when we have the Yuletide and New Year festivities, which come with a lot of activities.

“This is the same APC government that promised that it will make fuel available and affordable. Today, under their deceitful and corrupt watch, fuel has not only become extremely scarce, the price has also risen from where the PDP left it at N86.50k per liter to as high as N300 per liter and above.”

The party said the time for the president to act was now rather than buck trading adding that the president had failed Nigerians.

“But should Nigerians be subjected to this type of anguish and pain after supporting APC to win election in 2015? Does APC indeed deserve another support in 2019?”

“Whereas we know that the time is already up for the APC, we nevertheless urge Mr. President to, within the remaining short time, rise up to his responsibilities as the minister of petroleum or immediately relinquish that position and allow a competent person to run the ministry. Enough is enough”, the party said.

The statement urged Nigerians not to despair but rekindle their hope in the future as the PDP is now repositioned to regain power in 2019 and return the nation to the path of good governance, social stability and economic growth, ”for which it is generally known.”

  • I disagree with the PDP on this, since the advent of the APC administration in 2015, GEJ and his alleged corrupt administrators has always been the excuse for inefficiency in governance. So why blame PMB now. Hahahahahah.

    • share Idea

      lol

      • Daniel A Istifanus

        Is true I understand now that the cause of this fuel scarcity was caused by Goodluck Jonathan regime but this Jonathan Sha done deal with 9ja.

  • De Gea Messi

    “Earlier, President Buhari, who is the SUBSTANTIVE MINISTER OF petroleum resources, had given marching orders to the MINISTER OF STATE for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to end the scarcity”

    The Boss passing the buck to his subordinate to solve a problem he(boss) has no clue on how to solve!
    LOL!!
    That’s the APC leadership module that has left Naijas on their knees!
    Hahahaha! RIDICULOUS!

  • Darlington

    Buhari is unaware that there’s fuel scarcity. President my foot!

  • Arabakpura

    This man Buhari does not care! He only stays in that museum called Aso Rock where an archival like him resides and he issues statements through his opportune spokesman called Femi Adesina! He wants us to show pity on him but he does not want to show pity on Nigerians! His cows are obviously more important than Nigerians and are the real beneficiaries of the change promised to Nigerians!

  • Buhari is God’s punishment to Nigeria for our ingratitude to Him. God has decided to lengthen our journey in the political wilderness to the promised land. Every metric of our social life has worsened by the antipeople policies of Buhari and his APC goons.

    • Ken

      May God forgive us. He should pity us and change the situation for us.

  • musa aliyu

    These pdpigs no get afu shame for eye. Na dem suppose talk now? For how long have you guys been punishing us? Make una go shit jare!

    • sab

      Are you being honest or biased, during the PDP era were APC not criticising the govt for anything? Are we suposed to go through this fuel scarcity now after increasing pump price from N87 to N145? No more vandalization of il pipelines again by militants, crude oil price has gone up, Buhari is President, he as well Petroleum Minister, so if we dob’t blame, who are we supposed to blame? He is President and Commander-in-chief. The bulk stops at his table so criticisms must be directed to him. Besides, if PDP as opposition does not raise voice, who will? Lai Mohammed would have issued ten statements if this scarcity of fuel is happening during PDP administration. It is important Buhari and his team realised that what goes around, comes around.

      • Daniel A Istifanus

        Yes I concur

      • Ken

        You are very correct. People just say anything because of sentiments. Apc deceived the people. Nigerians are suffering it severely. Buhari and Apc should at least work harder.

    • Fernando Luis

      Uncircumcised herdman. I hope you had some hay this evening. Illiterate aboki.

      • musa aliyu

        Nincompoop. Baby factory product. You dey find who u wan kidnap u no see; na hin U come dey find prey Here? Go jump into the lagoon, omale!

        • Bassey Frank

          You have an ant-infested brain. Who is a baby factory product? A man with one wife and about 4 children, and a man with 4 wives and 30 children? You must be an Almajari.

          • musa aliyu

            Between the one with four and 30 who qualifies to be called a man? Answer your dumb self, even though I know U are a product of miracle centre

        • Otile

          You are a dummy. Who kidnapped 300+ girls on one fell swoop?

          • musa aliyu

            Na ur Dundee master jonadumb

    • Ken

      What are you saying? Pdp has right to talk after Apc deceived gullible Nigerians. Apc did not actually win but many were deceived.

  • Bassey Frank

    Muhammadu Buhari is Petroleum Minister when it comes to award of contracts and employment of his kinsmen in NNPC. Ibe Kachikwu takes the blame when there is fuel scarcity.

  • Ken

    Pdp left it at N87k per litre. It was Buhari that deceitfully reduced it to 86.50 before taking it to N145. It is really sad.

  • ojomaje ijato

    Years ago (in the 1980s), a regular columnist with The Guardian then called Dr Olatunji Dare wrote an article titled “My head is a tail” or something like that. The article was broadly about an imbecile called Dundee who was always shouting my head is a tail when he bungles tasks given to him. I am desperately looking for that article because I need to re-read it to understand what has become of Nigeria lately. Is our head a tail?

  • Bakanridi

    PDP should face its internal problems that arises from its convention. Already a New PDP is on the ground to challenge the anomalies from the just concluded convention. Already PDP is factionalized, what we need in Nigeria is a vibrant opposition, not political jobbers.