Senate closes for 2017

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday closed its activities for 2017 for members to enjoy the Christmas and New Year breaks.

The motion to adjourn for 2017 was moved by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan.

“Mr. President, I move that this plenary be adjourned till Tuesday, 9th January, 2018”, he said.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, however clarified that though committee works resume on January 9, plenary will only resume on January 16.

“Let me clarify. What leader is saying that we are adjourning till 9th of January to come back for committee work but plenary is suspended till 16th. We will come and resume on the 9th of January so we can finish this budget”, he said.