SSS raids kidnappers’ den, rescues three-year-old in Kano

Related News

Operatives of the State Security Service, SSS, in Kano, have rescued a three-year-old boy, who was held hostage by kidnappers for 11 days.

The service, according to the state director, Alhassan Muhammmad, received a letter from a lawyer detailing the abduction of the boy on December 8 and swung into action.

The family reportedly paid N200,000 as ransom to the abductors on December 11.

The director, who said the kidnappers lived in the same area with the victim, said the suspects initially asked for a ransom of N20 million before scaling it down.

He said the operatives have recovered part of the cash including a toy gun, knife and mask adding that the suspects will be taken to court after investigations are concluded.

The three suspects include Abba Tijani 17, a secondary school student; Jamilu Alhassan, who claimed to be a student at the Bayero University, Kano; and Umar Salisu, 27. They reportedly confessed to the crime.

The leader of the trio, Mr. Salisu, said they decided to engage in crime after frequent watching of foreign films.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim has commended the SSS for rescuing his boy, ”just two days after sending them a letter to that effect.”