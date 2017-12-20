INEC promotes 7,330 staff

INEC officials used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Newspeakonline]
INEC officials used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Newspeakonline]

The electoral commission, INEC, has promoted 4,917 senior staff members.

The promoted officials “were successful in the promotion exercise conducted at the Commission’s headquarters and state offices throughout the country between August and November 2017,” the commission stated.

The commission, in a statement on Wednesday by Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the promoted staff represent “92.1 percent of a total of 5,335 staff (Grade Level 07-15) that were eligible to undertake the exercise.”

“However, some 326 individuals, constituting 6.1 percent failed or absconded from the examination, while 92 persons on interdiction, representing 1.7 percent could not write the test.

“The successful officers had secured the mandatory pass mark – 60, paving the way for their elevation.”

INEC said it has also endorsed the promotion of 2,413 eligible junior staff on Grade Level 03 – 06.

“The Commission considers regular promotion of staff as one of the surest ways of boosting staff morale and welfare, in order to encourage their dedication, loyalty and improve productivity. It is also designed to motivate them to contribute positively to the Commission’s set goals and objectives.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.