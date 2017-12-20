Longest FEC meeting under Buhari extends to Thursday

FEC Meeting with President
FEC Meeting with President

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting held on Wednesday was not concluded and has been extended to Thursday.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, thus becomes the longest FEC meeting by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, said it was extended because the agenda of the meeting has not been exhausted.

The meeting began at about 11 a.m. after Mr. Buhari inaugurated seven newly appointed permanent secretaries.

The cabinet members went on a short break between 1:30 and 2 p.m. after which they continued the meeting till about 5:30 p.m. before adjourning till the next day.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Messi mai shanu

    Too little too late.
    They suddenly realize their term is winding down with NOTHING to show for it..except hunger, death, darkness, sorrow and gnashing of teeth by poor Nigerians.
    They have only succeeded in COMPLETELY wiping out the ‘middle class’!
    Is it now they want to do marathon meeting? They for do Till-day-break nau?
    What a mess!