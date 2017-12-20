Longest FEC meeting under Buhari extends to Thursday

Related News

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting held on Wednesday was not concluded and has been extended to Thursday.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, thus becomes the longest FEC meeting by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, said it was extended because the agenda of the meeting has not been exhausted.

The meeting began at about 11 a.m. after Mr. Buhari inaugurated seven newly appointed permanent secretaries.

The cabinet members went on a short break between 1:30 and 2 p.m. after which they continued the meeting till about 5:30 p.m. before adjourning till the next day.