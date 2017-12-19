Governors Fayose, Yari openly disagree over $1 billion to fight Boko Haram

Related News

The Governors of Ekiti and Zamfara states, Ayodele Fayose and Abdulaziz Yari, on Tuesday openly disagreed over the reported approval by the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, of $1 billion to be used in the fight against insecurity.

The disagreement occurred at the old banquet hall of the Presidential Villa after a meeting of the governors and speakers of States Houses of Assembly.

Mr. Fayose said governors never discussed the approval of the money, which was announced after a meeting of the National Economic Council, last week.

Mr. Yari, however, insisted the matter was discussed and agreed upon collectively.

The Ekiti governor told reporters before he left that he has already “approached a court today to challenge the approval.”