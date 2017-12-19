Governors Fayose, Yari openly disagree over $1 billion to fight Boko Haram

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor

The Governors of Ekiti and Zamfara states, Ayodele Fayose and Abdulaziz Yari, on Tuesday openly disagreed over the reported approval by the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, of $1 billion to be used in the fight against insecurity.

The disagreement occurred at the old banquet hall of the Presidential Villa after a meeting of the governors and speakers of States Houses of Assembly.

Mr. Fayose said governors never discussed the approval of the money, which was announced after a meeting of the National Economic Council, last week.

Mr. Yari, however, insisted the matter was discussed and agreed upon collectively.

The Ekiti governor told reporters before he left that he has already “approached a court today to challenge the approval.”

  • De Gea Messi

    Fayose keeps flooring these guys!
    He has FORCED a meeting with the SPEAKERS OF THE STATE HOUSES OF ASSEMBLY!
    Means the State Houses of Assembly and National Assembly MUST Appropriate the money!
    THAT IS WHAT ALL SANE PEOPLE HAD SAID ALL ALONG! WHERE ARE THE BUHARI WORSHIPPERS NOW???
    keep worshipping ‘man’ and keep looking DUMB
    Na una bodi go tell una!

    • Prosperous Nigeria

      774 Local Government Councils need to approve the money. That was how NIPP was financed.

      • De Gea Messi

        Korrect..u got that right!

  • joelaw

    NO money should be illegally spent, but just for the asking, where was Fayose when Jonathan under PDP government approved, 1 or 2bn naira to fight Boko Haram in late 2014. Just asking.