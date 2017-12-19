Nigerian Governors hold emergency meeting at Presidential Villa

From left: Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo; Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Nyesom Nwike of Rivers; Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo; Rochas Okorocha of Imo; Aminu Tambwal of Sokoto; Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano; Rauf Aregbesola of Osun; Simon Lalung of Plateau and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State during their meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (20/6/17) 23457/21/6/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
Governors from Nigeria’s 36 states are currently holding an emergency meeting at the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding inside the old Banquet hall of the seat of power under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF.

Details later…

  • Gary

    The Governors, including the PDP mumus, are again going to be collectively used to circumvent due process and aid Buhari’s bid for re-election using public funds.
    Saraki has co-opted and defanged the PDP in the Senate from playing its role as an opposition party while Buhari is now buying off the Governors with federal largesse to help him defeat them again in 2019.
    A bunch of corrupt morons across party lines.

  • De Gea Messi

    But where is sai baba?
    Did he go to Niger or not?

  • Usher- Join The Revolution

    Mo money!! The last one could not pay salary and it’s finished. Please Mo!!!

  • Yusufu Abdullahi

    Is Ayo Fayose in attendance? Be careful.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    O yes, only money matters will draw all of them to the State House. Once the money is made available to them, they quickly share it, pocket their state’s allocations and disappear. I have travelled round Nigeria and I have not seen one single thing these governors are doing with any money given to them. Maybe Obiano and a few others like Ambode could scratch out some projects they had initiated but the rest are DOWNRIGHT THIEVES. Governor Bello of Kogi would rather use the state’s money to build for himself a world mansion than paying a dime to workers as salaries! And nobody has asked him to account for this brazen and sordid callousness, barefaced abuse and flagrant disregard for anything decent and lawful.

    Very useless people! As I always say, a day will come when a Nigerian-style Jerry Rawling will reign supreme in Nigeria and deal mercilessly with all these thieves. There is no statute of limitations in thievery. The day of reckoning will surely come one day for each of them, whether the perpetrator is alive or not. Even if dead, his Estate will be held responsible.