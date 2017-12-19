Affected Kogi senator speaks on controversial Court of Appeal ruling

Related News

The senator representing Kogi East, Atai Aidoko, on Tuesday reiterated his stance that his seat has not been declared vacant by the Court of Appeal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Court of Appeal, Abuja, ruling on Monday with Mr. Aidoko and journalists who attended the sitting giving different narratives of the judgement.

While journalists at the sitting said the appeal court in a ruling delivered by Justice Abdul Aboki declared the seat vacant while ordering the matter be taken back to the High Court for retrial, Mr. Aidoko said the court only ruled that the matter be taken back to the High Court.

Mr. Aidoko, while raising a point of order on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, stated that at no point did the issue of candidacy or vacant seat come up during the judgement.

“Yesterday, the media, both social and mainstream was awashed with news that, satanic fake news that my constituency seat has been declared vacant by the Court of Appeal,” he stated.

PREMIUM TIMES is still trying to get the official ruling of the court.

