Buhari mourns former SGF, Gidado Idris

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Gidado Idris, as a big loss to the nation.

The former SGF died on Friday night in Abuja at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

Mr. Idris, who hailed from Zaria in Kaduna State, was appointed SGF in 1993 and retired in 1999 after a civil service career that started before Nigeria’s independence.

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, expressed sadness at the passing on of Mr. Idris.

He said “being a highly experienced and quintessential technocrat who traversed the different stages of the political evolution of the country, Gidado’s wise counsel will surely be missed.”

The president added that the deceased, in addition to rising to the pinnacle of his public career as SGF, served several civilian and military administrations meritoriously as federal permanent secretary.

He said Mr. Gidado left inspiring imprints.

He, therefore, enjoined current and upcoming civil and public servants to emulate the cherished values of hard work, discipline, professionalism and integrity which the late distinguished nationalist embodied.

He commiserated with the family and associates of the deceased and prayed that God would comfort them.

Mr. Idris was buried Saturday at Gudu Cemetery in FCT amid tears and prayers from families and the Muslim community.

The burial, which was concluded at around 3 p.m., was attended by the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, among others.(NAN)