Atiku opens fast-food restaurant; to patronise local farmers

Atiku Abubakar has unveiled a fast-food restaurant.

The former vice president tweeted about his first Chicken Cottage outlet on Saturday evening, saying he was excited and promised to patronise local farmers to boost local agriculture earnings.

“Today, I am excited to open the first of many Chicken Cottages,” Mr. Abubakar said. “Through these, we will get Nigerians working, as well as empower local farmers from whom we will source our supplies.”

The restaurant was opened at Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja. He was accompanied by Ben Bruce, a media businessman and serving senator from Bayelsa State.

The shop was opened after the politician got the Nigerian franchise of the United Kingdom restaurant chain, Chicken Cottage.

A Malaysian investment group purchased the company, which was opened in 1994, a few years ago., consequently expanding it’s operation to more than a dozen countries.

Its arrival in Nigeria signals its first outlet in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr. Abubakar is running for Nigerian president in 2019.

Atiku opens fast-food restaurant; to patronise local farmers [Photo: Atiku’s twitter page]
The opening of a fast-food restaurant marks the latest investment decision by Mr. Abubakar, who is expected to run on his pro-business credentials.

He has existing investments in education, agriculture, media, transportation and logistics.

  • Oluwaseun

    Why shouldn’t we just give this guy a chance Nigerians?

  • NotTooComplicated

    What prevents him from creating his own brand and franchising it to Nigerians, or creating branches that will be fully owned and operated by Nigerians instead of royalties?

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Nandos is about the best in the UK even more patronised,Yet Nandos is foreign not British. Appreciate the man’s bringing the franchise here. It’s his money, it’s his choice, you are free to create your chicken franchise and call it nottoocomplicated