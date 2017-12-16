DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    PREMIUM TIMES reached out to his spokesperson, David Iyofor, for the source of his principal’s claim, but he did not respond.
    —-
    Unsurprisingly, A liar hides away when confronted with facts and figures. Thank you PT

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    Both Yar’Adua and Jonathan administrations oversaw a series of withdrawals for sharing amongst the three tiers —with Mr. Jonathan leaving it at only $2.07 billion— but at no time in its 13-year history did the excess crude account rise to $65 billion.
    —-
    2.07 bn was left courtesy the same Amaechi who working in tandem with the then criminal APC NGF blackmailed GEJ to share over 4bn from the ECA

  • Frank Bassey

    A third-class English graduate; the best Vice-President Nigeria never had; the highest financier of Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari presidential campaign; the state governor that used his state resources to sponsor politicians from other parts of the country into the National Assembly (because of excess money in his possession); the former state governor that says he is not corrupt but has bluntly refused to submit himself to a Judicial panel set up to investigate his tenure as Rivers governor; the only ex governor that never handed over to his successor. You will soon be Vice-President, then President …. Mtchew!

    • joe

      You have left the issue at stake.

  • share Idea

    This article seems to have few traffic in terms of comments from APC e-mob. Nigeria we hail thee

  • raji

    Let us assume Ameachi lie as claim. Jonathan met reserved at $47.7 and left $29.3, Jonathan met ECA at $9.8 and he left it at $2.07. No government make money like Jonathan because the crude was at an average of $100. Why did Jonathan refuse to add single kobo to reserve but rather depleted the reserve.

    • Mayo

      This article never said Jonathan met ECA at $9.8 Million. It said a month before Obasanjo left office, it stood at 9.8M. We don’t know what it was when Obasanjo finally left (his government could have drawn down a huge amount in that last month). But let’s suppose he didn’t and it stood at 9.8 when he was leaving office, Yardua took over from Obasanjo not Jonathan (yes GEJ was part of the government but this article and your statement is referring to who was the President). Besides the article pointed out what the draw down was used for – there was a global recession.

  • Emeka K Duru

    Amaechi added up what was in the foreign reserve, excess crude account and the sovereign wealth fund at his conclusion to give the same amount. It could be said that there was an error in his opening statement