Former SGF Gidado Idris is dead

Gidado Idris
Gidado Idris [Photo Credit: PressReader]

A former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Gidado Idris, is dead.

Mr. Idris died at the age of 82, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

He died in Abuja on Friday, and will be buried Saturday.

Mr. Idris, who hailed from Zaria in Kaduna state, was appointed SGF in 1993 and retired in 1999 after a civil service career that started before Nigeria’s independence.

“Alhaji Idris was a dedicated public servant who provided decades of distinguished service to this country. He was a father to us, widely admired for his humility and discipline,” Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, said in a statement.

“I personally benefitted from his humility, wisdom and foresight, when I served as a presidential advisor in the Programme Implementation and Monitoring Committee from 1998 to 1999.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.