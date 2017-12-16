Investigate the release of $1 billion to fight insurgency, PDP tells National Assembly

Related News

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to investigate the approval by the National Economic Council for the release of $1 billion to the Federal Government to fight insurgency in the North-east.

The PDP in a statement on Friday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the release as curious and alarming.

The PDP said it was alarmed by the “manipulative plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to secure the approvals without recourse to due process.”

It added it was also alarmed that such an amount could be approved for purposes of fighting the insurgents the government claimed it had defeated.

The PDP wondered why the APC-led government avoided the direct constitutional appropriation channel of the National Assembly for funding of items already provided for in the federal budget if it actually has nothing to hide.

“The PDP supports the fight against insurgency. We hold our officers and men confronting the terrorists and securing our territorial integrity in high esteem.

“We are however concerned about the manipulative tendencies connected with the approvals and veracity of claimed purpose of the fund.

“Nigerians would recall that the APC-led Federal Government had claimed that it has since defeated the insurgents.

“If it would take a billion dollar from a nation’s savings to kill what they long claimed dead, then we challenge APC government to come clean and tell Nigerians the whole truth.

The party added: “We therefore call on the National Assembly to interrogate this proposed disbursement and subject it to a thorough but rapid interrogation.”